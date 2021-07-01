DIY scrubs: The knight in shining armour for the skin filled with blackheads

Blackheads aren’t fun. Although your skin seems to have come to terms with these pop-ups, there’s always more solution than one to tackle their presence. Read on to curate a few DIYs at home.

Just run your hands on your nose to check if you feel it to be a little rough? Ah, the bumpy ride seems annoying and may cling along for a while. They’re also commonly referred to as “blackheads”. The production of excess oil production and dead skin tends to block your hair follicles which contribute towards the appearance of blackheads. These pesky little dotted survivors need some exfoliators to bid them goodbye. No, you don’t need a coconut shell to do this for you.

Let’s use mild but effective exfoliators to scrub out blackheads with nose stripes or sheet masks involved. With a few kitchen-grade ingredients, let’s help your skin breathe without toxins.

Oats scrub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp unflavoured oats

1/4 powdered brown sugar

1/2 tbsp mashed banana

Procedure:

Make a nourishing and cleansing exfoliator with these ingredients. Gently apply it to the area that’s easily prone to blackheads and scrub well. Do not dump the leftover paste, you can use it on your skin without worry. Keep it for 10 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Coffee scrub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coffee powder

1/2 tbsp sweet almond oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Once the mixture is formed, scrub it on cleansed skin gently to get rid of blackheads. Rinse it away post 10 minutes.

Yogurt scrub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp yogurt

1/4 powdered brown sugar

1/2 tbsp tomato pulp

Procedure:

Mash the tomato to a pulp and don’t make the paste too liquidy. Smear it on the blackheads and use your fingers to draw out the dirt. Erase it off after 20 minutes with water. Use this twice a week for better results.

Note: If you feel 1 tbsp isn’t required, you can limit the measurement to 1/2 tbsp. Always follow up with a moisturiser to prevent dryness.

What are your go-to remedies to chase the peskies away? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 3 DIY blushes for a fabulous wash of colour that can be achieved in the blink of an eye

Credits :PEXELS

Share your comment ×