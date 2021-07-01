DIY scrubs: The knight in shining armour for the skin filled with blackheads
Just run your hands on your nose to check if you feel it to be a little rough? Ah, the bumpy ride seems annoying and may cling along for a while. They’re also commonly referred to as “blackheads”. The production of excess oil production and dead skin tends to block your hair follicles which contribute towards the appearance of blackheads. These pesky little dotted survivors need some exfoliators to bid them goodbye. No, you don’t need a coconut shell to do this for you.
Let’s use mild but effective exfoliators to scrub out blackheads with nose stripes or sheet masks involved. With a few kitchen-grade ingredients, let’s help your skin breathe without toxins.
Oats scrub
Ingredients:
1 tbsp unflavoured oats
1/4 powdered brown sugar
1/2 tbsp mashed banana
Procedure:
Make a nourishing and cleansing exfoliator with these ingredients. Gently apply it to the area that’s easily prone to blackheads and scrub well. Do not dump the leftover paste, you can use it on your skin without worry. Keep it for 10 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.
Coffee scrub
Ingredients:
1 tbsp coffee powder
1/2 tbsp sweet almond oil
1 tbsp aloe vera gel
Procedure:
Once the mixture is formed, scrub it on cleansed skin gently to get rid of blackheads. Rinse it away post 10 minutes.
Yogurt scrub
Ingredients:
1 tbsp yogurt
1/4 powdered brown sugar
1/2 tbsp tomato pulp
Procedure:
Mash the tomato to a pulp and don’t make the paste too liquidy. Smear it on the blackheads and use your fingers to draw out the dirt. Erase it off after 20 minutes with water. Use this twice a week for better results.
Note: If you feel 1 tbsp isn’t required, you can limit the measurement to 1/2 tbsp. Always follow up with a moisturiser to prevent dryness.
