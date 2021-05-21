DIY Shea Butter balms for baby soft heels and smooth lips

Shea butter is derived from the African Shea tree and is high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial to all skin types. Here are two simple DIYs that include ingredients known for their moisturising, calming and soothing properties.

Shea is the one ingredient that your skin needs to be buttered up with. Its ability to act as a moisture blanket for dry skin is enormous, owing to its African origins. This non-comedogenic agent is a hydration hero thanks to the essential fats extracted from shea nuts. From easing razor burns to reducing stretch marks it bears a host of benefits for your skin to rely on all year round.

How often do we pay attention to the needs of cracked heels and chapped lips? We don't pay as much attention to our feet as we do to our lips, do we? There are times when we apply lip balm thinking it is the ultimate solution. That begs the question, do all lip balms work to prevent dryness? There are a few that work against your will. If you favour DIY recipes to work their power on your feet and lips, let’s get to curate one, shall we?

Foot cream Ingredients 1/4 Cup unrefined shea butter. 2 Tbsp jojoba oil. 2-3 Drops of chamomile essential oil. Steps (No heat method) 1) Use a blender to whisk shea butter and jojoba oil together. 2) Add chamomile essential oil and stir it. 3) Fill up a glass jar with this foot cream and store it inside a refrigerator. Lip balm Ingredients 1 Tbsp unrefined shea butter. 1 Tbsp beeswax. 1 Vitamin E capsule. 1 Tbsp rose powder. 2 Drops of lemon essential oil. Steps 1) Turn on the stove and place the beeswax in a pan to melt. 2) Turn off the heat and stir in the remaining ingredients. 3) Place this balm in a small container and refrigerate it. Which one will you try first? Let us know in the comments below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion Also Read | ‘Bakuchiol’ is the latest skincare trend to hop on & here's why you NEED to add it to your routine

