DIY tips and ingredients to grow eyebrows of your dreams

Why opt for filters to make your brows look voluminous and luscious? Try these hassle-free remedies to regrow your eyebrows.

When was the last time you gave your eyebrows some TLC? We frequently believe in layering them with makeup or brow gels to make them look fuller and thicker, not realizing the consequences that will follow later. These are instances when we forget to thoroughly remove our makeup or end up over-scrubbing them only to notice a few eyebrow hair on our face. This can result in patches and eventually will make you turn to at-home remedies or chemical treatments to achieve the eyebrows of your dreams.

Go easy while you trim, thread or tweeze your brows. Anything done in excess can play havoc and you will be left with no choice but to wait it out until your brows regrow again. Follow the below list of some hard-working DIY tips that will help you to get voluminous and thicker brows.

1) Start with a good massage Pick castor oil, rub it against your palms to warm it up. Apply it to your eyebrows and massage before you hit the sack. Rinse it off the next morning. Practice this everyday routine for at least 10 minutes. 2) Keep your brows clean We're talking about getting rid of makeup residue or dirt. Use coconut oil as a natural makeup remover and use lukewarm water to rinse away the oil. 3) Brush your brows Use a spoolie or steel comb to enhance blood circulation which initiates hair regrowth. 4) DIY hacks Vitamin E capsules Squeeze the capsule and massage it onto your eyebrows. Tip: Cleanse it off after 30 minutes and pat dry. It's an icky formula, so use it sparingly and break open another capsule if required. Onion juice Dice an onion and transfer it inside a mixer, grind it to a fine juice-like consistency and strain the juice. Use two cotton swabs to dip into the onion juice and dab it on your brows. Place it on your brows for 30 minutes and cleanse it with clean and cold water. Eyebrow serum Ingredients: 1/2 Tbsp argan oil 1/4 Tbsp aloe vera gel 1 Vitamin e capsule 1 Tbsp castor oil Method: Combine all ingredients, stir it, and use it to improve hair regrowth. Do you pamper your brows on a regular basis? Let us know in the comments below.

