DIY tomato face masks to give your skin a rush of glow and firm up ageing skin

Not all reds symbolise danger and here’s solid proof that’s lived in your kitchen and made it to your daily plates successfully. If gardening is where your interest lies, the best possible way to organically grow tomatoes would be your house. Actress has tomatoes planted at her humble abode and she posts adorable videos of the same. The antioxidant-rich veggie when used in skincare can feed your skin with carotene and lutein all that tackles anti-ageing woes when smeared on your skin.

While you may necessarily be excited to age, your skin doesn’t give in to your concerns. It does what it ought to do that is to hamper the production of collagen and loosen the skin making it look saggy and give you wrinkles that are easy to count. It equally raves as a natural fighter against pigmentation and acne. Good for you, the summer tan isn’t here to bother your skin (Don’t forget your sunscreen every day no matter the season) otherwise you’d finish up all the tomatoes in your house to fight the tan. If your skin demands a gratifying glow, you should include tomato in your DIY face masks. Below are a few recipes you can try when you’ve got some time to mask up and relax.

For dull skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp tomato puree

1/2 tbsp honey

Procedure:

Do not over blend the tomato. Extract the pulp out and combine these two ingredients to make the mask. Spread it onto your face and neck. Wash it off with tepid water after 20 minutes.

For acne-prone skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp tomato puree

1/2 tbsp aloe vera gel

A pinch of turmeric

Procedure:

Whip these ingredients to apply the concoction that helps the concerns of acne. Apply it on your face and cleanse it off after 20 minutes.

For ageing skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp tomato puree

1/2 tbsp jojoba oil

1/4 tbsp coffee powder

Procedure:

Mix all three ingredients and spread the mask on cleansed face and neck. Wipe it off with water post 20 minutes and use a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated.

Ice cubes filled in with tomatoe juice is for your skin. Have you used these? Let us know in the comments below.

