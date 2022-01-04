DMDM Hydantoin: The hero of your beauty products' shelf life

Natural beauty products are full of pros for your skin but it comes with that one con for the shelf life which makes you steer clear of products made with naturally-sourced ingredients. Here's when people choose otherwise and opt for products that promise a longer stay. Can you guess what's the secret ingredient that gives it the said result and a reason to stay? It's the DMDM hydantoin which is infused that works as a preservative and anti-microbial agent that helps it to stay fresh and prevents it from getting marred.

But, they say every story has two sides. So, let's see whether the DMDM hydantoin does good for your skin or hair? This agent releases formaldehyde in minute quantity, as per reports, 0.2 percent is the maximum a product must entail for excess can result in problems like skin and scalp irritation which can enhance the length of damage. Did you know certain hair styling tools are also infused with this? Just like how the good old argan and olive oil are put into straighteners for better outcomes, this DMDM hydantoin may cause trouble if you inhale it or expose your eyes to it.

What's surprising is that this is found in fruits like plums, bananas, apples, and poultry as well. This supports the process of metabolism. A few companies are apparently avoiding the usage of this ingredient in beauty products and also claims like hair fall caused due to the usage of this ingredient are doing rounds. This needn't necessarily be the root cause, so if you're allergic to any ingredient, go for a check before you expose yourself to DMDM hydantoin.

