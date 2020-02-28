Do face masks REALLY help in making the skin glow? Find out the right way to use them

We all use face masks as a way to give our skin the nutritional boost it needs. But, do they actually work?

In our latest obsession with self-care and skincare, face masks have definitely topped every list and there’s no denying that! From at home masks to sheet ones to expensive treatments, self-care in the last decade has sky-rocketed. But, while we have given into the skincare method, the point arises - Do they actually work?

Facemasks are a mixture of all the essential ingredients that can do wonders for your skin. They are among the most popular spa treatments now and we bet most of us have used it at least once n our lives. However, the right thing to do here is to choose the ones that can actually prove to be beneficial. However, things can start to go downhill if the ingredients do not suit your skin or worsen the conditions you already have.

So, here’s the answer to ‘Do Facemasks really work?’

Facemasks are made out of essential ingredients that go deep into the pores to solve any skin related problems or to give the skin the natural glow it has lost. While this is the case, a lot of face masks are not the best when it comes to doing so. Depending upon your skin type, it is essential to choose the right face masks.

Adding to it, once a facemask is chosen you need to understand the fact that the glow that it offers is very immediate and won’t last for long. Which is why when the ingredients are closer to the skin and seeped in deeper into your pores, the effect you see will be temporary. So, to make sure that your skin remains glowing for long, make sure to take care of it throughout the week, month and year and don’t just rely on facemasks to do the drill.

So, to answer the question, yes they work as the ingredients work as a blanket on the skin for it to seep into the pores to hydrate and moisturise the skin from within.

What is the right way to use a face mask?

To achieve the most benefits from the ingredients in your face mask, follow these steps to get an enhanced glow.

Cleansing

The first and foremost step to any skincare is cleansing. It is imperative to cleanse the skin of all the dust and impurities it must have caught all day.

Scrub

The next step is to cleanse the skin from within and scrub out all the impurities from the pores. Scrubbing also gently exfoliates the skin to get rid of all the dry skin cells and natural oils that accumulate in the pores.

Steam

Once you scrub out the impurities, face steam is necessary to open up the pores for all the essential ingredients that your face mask will provide.

Once you follow these steps, the ingredients will definitely seep in faster and in an effective manner. Once done, do not forget to tone and moisturise the skin to lock all the goodness.

