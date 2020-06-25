Do home remedies and DIYs work for skin care? Celebrity dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad weighs in

Since we’re all locked away in our houses without any access to spas and salons, DIYs have become immensely popular. But, the question here is - do they work? Find out

Its over three months in quarantine now and being locked away in our houses has honestly educated us more on self-care, skincare and haircare than our usual busy schedules ever could. We’ve all managed to try out at least one skincare or haircare masks during the past few months and the increasing popularity of the same on the internet proves our point.

DIYs have been popular for centuries even when beauty products did not exist. But, we still wanted to know whether or not home remedies for certain issues and problems work, so, we reached out to celebrity dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad who is always happy to help us out with our skincare woes and here’s how she answered our questions:

Do home remedies and DIYs work for skin care and hair care?

"If you’ve had a history with skincare issues and if your skin is extremely sensitive avoid using DIYs. If it (the skin) is flaking or if you experience a rash to develop, do not use any home remedies. Also, avoid using acids on your face like lime, lemon, tomatoes. All these are very acidic and can damage the skin if used directly. If you are using any acne cream like Benzoyl Peroxide or Retinol, then you shouldn’t do any DIYs. DIYs can harm the skin and make it more sensitive. It can even react and develop a rash."

One home remedy that you swear by?

"The easiest and simplest face mask ingredient is coffee. We have the coffee powder at home so, I usually take that and mix it with honey. I apply it on my face for about 15 minutes and rinse it off. Coffee has antioxidant and skin lightening properties and honey has antibiotic and antiseptic properties so it’s great for the skin and it can also be used as a scrub. It gives the skin that refreshed, bright look."

Now that we have a thumbs up by the expert herself, we’re definitely going to give her personal favourite face mask a try!

