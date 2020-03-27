Do it for the gram: Tips and hacks to fake a golden hour glow while you’re stuck inside

Don’t let the world know you’re bored sitting at home during the lockdown, make the most of your spare time to fake a golden hour glow and up your game on the gram.

The golden hour aka the one hour JUST before the sun sets has a reputation amongst photographers and models. Why you may ask? Well, the golden hour is known as the magic hour with the light being warmer but not harsh softer making it perfect for photos and film shoots. While photographers are equipped to fake the golden glow lights even with effects, the real glow it gives to the skin is worth the wait.

While we are stuck in our homes with nothing to do, putting makeup on and spending hours clicking the perfect photo does sound like a plan! This is the best time to up your Instagram game and you never know, it might even take your mind off the stress related to the pandemic. So, while you wait for the golden hour to strike or want to fake it, here are some tips and tricks you can follow get glowing skin of your dreams.

1. The magic hour is known to transform you while giving you the glow of your life. Make the most of that hour by accentuating your best features. A no-makeup makeup look and voluminous bouncy waves are always welcomed!

2. While you are taking those photos, ensure to enhance your best features. Here Malaika seems to be making the most of her pout by highlighting it with a bold hue. When you do this, keep the rest of your makeup to a minimum.

3. Talking about makeup, enhance those cheekbones and let your natural skin glow. Maximum coverage products should be a strict no-no. Work with tones that gel well with the soft red light and if you are feeling gutsy, you can use the same tones in shimmer as well. To make your life easier, here’s a tutorial of the same:

4. Now, to make the most of your pictures, angle your camera in a way that flatters you. As an added tip, skip the selfie and keep your phone or camera on a table so you can pose with ease. If not, you can always ask your partner to click you.

EXPERT TIP: Packing on loads of highlighter is always the best option and, if nothing works out as you imagined, you always have Instagram filters to come to the rescue!

Now, we are off to click some of the most amazing photos and we cannot wait to see you goddesses glam up for that gram!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More