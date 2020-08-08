Do it for the gram: Try the rosy glow makeup just like Ananya Panday and up your selfie game

Fake a gorgeous rosy glow and up your selfie game with this no makeup makeup look. Check it out

Sitting at home and playing dress-up has now become a tad bit boring. But, instead of sulking, you can definitely make the most of your day in sweats and a tee by putting on the minimum amount of makeup and getting the maximum satisfaction out of the golden hour. Since it's the weekend and you have nothing to do, this is the perfect time to make the most of your time and glamorise your gram with some of the most stunning pictures! Take cues from Ananya Panday who serves the right inspiration here.

1 Stary with a bare face and only cover any blemishes you have with a concealer. We usually like to show off our little imperfections, but you can cover it up if you aren't comfortable.

2. Grab your favourite nude lipstick that has a hint of pink instead of brown. Now, take a bit of it on your fingers and dab it gently on your eyelid, this will give an illusion of a rosy tint on your eye. Do not overdo it. This is one of our favourite hacks to fake a rosy glow.

3. Now, grab a cheek tint and apply it generously on your cheeks and blend it well. If you do not have one handy, you can use the same lipstick dabbing method on your cheeks.

Pro tip: The idea here is to give the skin a dewy finish hence, skip on all your powder products for creamy ones.

4. Lastly, apply a soft flush of a lipstick with a shade that is not too away from your natural lip colour.

5. Glam up your pyjamas with a few dainty necklaces and you'll be ready to roll!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Skincare: Here’s a DIY method to include Vitamin C in your beauty routine to get FLAWLESS skin

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×