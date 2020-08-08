  1. Home
  2. fashion

Do it for the gram: Try the rosy glow makeup just like Ananya Panday and up your selfie game

Fake a gorgeous rosy glow and up your selfie game with this no makeup makeup look. Check it out
13787 reads Mumbai
Do it for the gram: Try the rosy glow makeup just like Ananya Panday and up your selfie gameDo it for the gram: Try the rosy glow makeup just like Ananya Panday and up your selfie game

Sitting at home and playing dress-up has now become a tad bit boring. But, instead of sulking, you can definitely make the most of your day in sweats and a tee by putting on the minimum amount of makeup and getting the maximum satisfaction out of the golden hour. Since it's the weekend and you have nothing to do, this is the perfect time to make the most of your time and glamorise your gram with some of the most stunning pictures! Take cues from Ananya Panday who serves the right inspiration here. 

1 Stary with a bare face and only cover any blemishes you have with a concealer. We usually like to show off our little imperfections, but you can cover it up if you aren't comfortable.

2. Grab your favourite nude lipstick that has a hint of pink instead of brown. Now, take a bit of it on your fingers and dab it gently on your eyelid, this will give an illusion of a rosy tint on your eye. Do not overdo it. This is one of our favourite hacks to fake a rosy glow. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

3. Now, grab a cheek tint and apply it generously on your cheeks and blend it well. If you do not have one handy, you can use the same lipstick dabbing method on your cheeks.  

Pro tip: The idea here is to give the skin a dewy finish hence, skip on all your powder products for creamy ones.

4. Lastly, apply a soft flush of a lipstick with a shade that is not too away from your natural lip colour. 

5. Glam up your pyjamas with a few dainty necklaces and you'll be ready to roll! 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Skincare: Here’s a DIY method to include Vitamin C in your beauty routine to get FLAWLESS skin

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement