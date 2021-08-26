Do not leave your home without prepping your skin with a day cream: 5 Best day creams to opt for

A day cream is an extremely essential part of every skincare routine. Imagine facing the horrors of pollution, harsh winds and sun rays with a bare face. A day cream will help you fight the above problems by protecting the face. It also makes an ideal base for makeup and plays a role in healing and nourishing the skin.

Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Skin Brightening Day Crème

This day cream is enriched with a mild sunscreen. It will deeply moisturise and nourish your skin and provide sun protection. It gives radiant glowing skin along with a fairer and more illuminated look. The cream brightens the skin tone and makes the complexion even.

Price: Rs.248

Olay Day Cream Natural White Fairness

This SPF 24 day cream increases skin cell renewal to lighten the skin tone for a radiant looking skin. It also keeps the skin well moisturised and also helps in reducing dark spots. It smoothes and evens the skin tone while also providing sun protection.

Price: Rs.284

The Moms Co Natural Age Control Day Cream

This day cream has bakuchiol (a natural alternative to Retinol) and green tea extract which stimulates collagen production and diminishes signs of aging. It also contains zinc oxide that shields the skin from external factors of cell damage like pollution particles, sunlight, temperature and chemical stress. Enriched with hyaluronic acid it has the unique capacity to bind and retain water molecules combined with aloe vera juice to soothe and hydrate the skin.

Price: Rs.524

Mamaearth Ubtan Day Cream

Enriched with Turmeric and Saffron, this day cream nourishes the skin and makes it naturally radiant. The natural ingredients are loaded with antioxidants and hence soothe and brighten the skin. The SPF 30 in the cream protects from UVA or UVB damage. It has a lightweight and non-greasy formula and will give your skin a healthy glow.

Price: Rs.599

Plum Light Stay Day Cream

This day cream is a potent combination of SPF 30, grape seed oil and sea buckthorn oil. The antioxidants in sea buckthorn oil keep the skin sun protected, while the grape seed oil helps in cell repair and regeneration. It has a lightweight, non-greasy and quick-absorbing formula.

Price: Rs.503

