Do not let your screen time affect your skin: 7 Products that will shield your skin against blue light damage

Work from home has led to an increase in screen time that may take a major toll on your skin. Unlike UV rays which are invisible to the eye, blue light emitted from electronic screens is visible to us. It increases oxidative damage to our skin and makes our skin age faster. Here are 7 products that can help you tackle this concern.

UrbanBotanics Kumkumadi Tailum Face Oil

This face oil is enriched with a number of natural ingredients like saffron, kumkumadi oil, sandalwood oil and goat milk. It is known for its antioxidant properties and is used for skin glow. It helps in skin lightening, and improves skin elasticity. This natural face oil also helps to supplement skin’s natural ability to fight under eye dark circles and puffiness. It highly polishes and nourishes your skin after every use and makes a powerful skincare and blue light protection product.

Price: Rs.385

Buy Now

Daughter Earth Serum Absolut

This serum is infused with the goodness of Bakuchiol that is a plant-based retinol alternative, and blue-light rescue actives. This blue light rescue serum combats the signs of ageing, pigmentation, irritancy, dryness and improves the look of facial contour and elasticity. It also contains seven different herbs and many more botanicals which provide antioxidants to help fight blue light damage.

Price: Rs.2195

Buy Now

Dermafique Soleil Defense SPF 50 Sunscreen

This SPF 50 sunscreen works as a shield and blocks most of the blue light from screens. It prevents tanning, pigmentation and premature ageing caused due to sun and screen exposure. It is non-sticky and lightweight, and provides a matte finish that does not leave a white cast.

Price: Rs.783

Buy Now

StBotanica Vitamin C Professional Face Serum

This face serum is enriched with vitamin C, E and Ferulic acid. It helps in collagen production, helps lighten dark spots, which especially help if blue light is taking a toll on your pigmentation, and helps tackle fine lines. This face serum is the perfect formula to shield your skin from blue light. Apart from the three antioxidants, it also includes niacinamide and squalene that strengthen the skin barrier and hydrate it.

Price: Rs.1099

Buy Now

Colorbar Cosmetics Skin Shield Serum Oil

This serum oil is a combination of beta-carotene, carrot root extract and carrot seed oil. It provides multiple skin benefits that lend to a radiant and vivid complexion. It wraps skin in a protective shield that keeps damage caused by blue light pollution from electronic devices, at an arm’s length. It replenishes the skin's hydration and wards off the harmful effects of exposure to blue light emissions. It fights all day long to shield the entry of blue-light by creating the absolute defensive barrier.

Price: Rs.440

Buy Now

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream

Excessive screen time can show easily around the eye’s contour, by deepening fine lines and developing dark circles and dark spots. This under eye cream is enriched with chia seed oil, coffee oil and vitamins B3 and E that help reduce fine lines, dark circles and puffiness while organic chamomile oil helps soothe. It will restore the skin’s moisture, and reduce dark circles with vitamin E.

Price: Rs.379

Buy Now

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry Touch Sunscreen

This sunscreen is formulated with a purescreen technology that uses zinc oxide only to provide a superior physical screen barrier on the skin without leaving a white cast. It is sweat-resistant, water-resistant and oil-free so it will not clog your pores and will suit every skin type. Zinc oxide has been known to protect against blue light.

Price: Rs.840

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion