DO NOT step out without wearing sunscreen: 6 Sunscreens that are highly recommended

Protecting your skin from the sun should not just be a summertime habit. Your skin should be protected from the sun at all times, during all seasons and even when you are indoors. After all, harmful ultraviolet rays that are responsible for skin cancer, sunburns and premature aging, do not go away just because it is cold or cloudy outside.

The sun’s rays can shine just as powerfully on a cold day as they might during the summer. Hence, you must apply sunscreen generously and you must apply it often, even when it is a cloudy day. It may add an extra step to your everyday routine, but it's definitely worth it. Today, the market is filled with skin care products with SPF built in, sunscreens that are lighter and less greasy. Here are 6 sunscreens that are highly recommended.

SkinQ SPF 40 PA++++ Sunscreen Gel

This unique broad spectrum non-greasy sunscreen is formulated by blending sunscreen complex and antioxidants for all Indian skin types. This gel has built in vitamin C, to boost skin protection against free radical damage and reduce risk of pigmentation spots. A gel that feels like a moisturiser and goes on smooth on the skin, without leaving a whitish or greyish look.

Price: Rs.1118

Buy Now

Minimalist Multi Vitamin SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen

This sunscreen is formulated with four very effective UV-filters, namely, Uvinul T 150, Avobenzone, Octocrylene and Titanium Dioxide to provide protection from UVA and UVB. Boosted with vitamin A, B3, B5, E and F, it not only repairs skin after sun exposure, but also soothes, nourishes and hydrates the skin. It is a photostable and acne safe sunscreen and does not leave any white cast on application. It spreads easily like a lightweight moisturiser and does not leave behind unwanted residue or a heavy feeling.

Price: Rs.359

Buy Now

RE’EQUIL Oxybenzone & OMC Free Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

This sunscreen provides a broad spectrum sunscreen for oily and acne prone skin. It has an ultra-light and non-greasy formula SPF 50 with PA+++. It uses advanced low penetration filters, its non-comedogenic lotion base lends an ultra-light feel to your skin.

Price: Rs.391

Buy Now

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

This non-greasy sunscreen gel will prevent the development of dark spots, wrinkles and fine lines. This weightless matte finish sunscreen acts as a shield for your skin and will provide it with maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is waterproof and sweatproof, and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.423

Buy Now

Minimalist SPF 60+ PA++++ Face Sunscreen

This sunscreen is a combination of new-age, highly-effective, photostable filters - Tinosorb S, Uvinul A Plus, and Uvinul T 150. These are further boosted by Titanium Dioxide. Infused with antioxidant, Silymarin, a strong free radical scavenger, it reduces inflammation and photo damages in the skin after UV irradiation. It is a photostable and acne safe sunscreen and does not leave any white cast on application. It spreads easily like a lightweight moisturiser and does not leave behind unwanted residue or a heavy feeling.

Price: Rs.539

Buy Now

CIEL Brightening Sunscreen SPF 40 PA++++

This sunscreen offers a broad spectrum of UVA/UVB protection and helps prevent skin tanning and photo-ageing for a more youthful-looking complexion. Formulated with Kakadu Plum, nature’s highest source of vitamin C, it prevents the formation of sun-spots, brightens your skin tone and stimulates the production of collagen. It also contains powerful antioxidants like Avocado and Olive that deeply hydrates the skin and delays its ageing. Kiwi and Licorice root are proven to brighten the skin and fade blemishes for an even skin tone.

Price: Rs.723

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion