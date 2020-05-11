Do’s and don’ts: All the things you should know before shaving your legs and hands at home

With no parlours, salons and spas open during the lockdown, shaving is the only way to keep up the excess body hair. Here’s everything you need to know.

Let’s be real, the lockdown has made us all very lazy when it comes to self-care. While our brows and moustaches are thriving in the summer heat, the amount of body hair is increasing by the day. This is usually the time we’d book a salon appointment while we are all planning our beach vacations. Well, since all of that has gone down the drain, it is imperative to at least keep the hygiene levels up in this increasing heat. So, with very minimum options left, shaving is the way to go. So, here are all the do’s and don’ts you need to keep in mind before picking up the razor.

1. Start by picking up the right razor from your departmental store. If this is your first time, be careful and pick one up that is for sensitive skin.

2. Exfoliate your body to get rid of all the dry and dead skin around the hair follicles. If you do not scrub, these dead skin cells will clog around your razor blades.

3. One of the best times to shave is while taking a bath. The water softens the skin and helps you get a smoother shave. Use soap or shaving cream until it laters and then slowly glide along with the razor for a smoother shave. Glide against the direction of the hair.

4. If this is your first time shaving, do it gently. It will be okay if you are not sure how to do it and a patch of hair is left unshaved.

5. Rinse your leg and razor properly.

6. After you shave t is imperative to moisturise your skin. This will avoid any red bumps to occur and gives you smooth and shiny skin.

