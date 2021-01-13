Do’s and Don’ts for combing wet hair explains cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev

Ms. Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist is here to talk about all the do's and don'ts you should understand before combing wet hair. Check it out

Wet hair is more fragile and can lead to hair breakage. When we wash the hair, the pores of the scalp are already open making it sensitive. On combing, it leads to hair breakage. This causes hair fall and breakage. It is therefore not advisable to comb wet hair.

It is not always possible to avoid combing especially when we are so rushed in the morning. One must take the following precautions while combing wet hair.

- Use a Wide Tooth Comb

Always use a wide comb to gently comb wet hair. Even those with short hair should use wide comb.

- Pat dry hair after Shampooing

Please do not comb hair which has water dripping out. One should use a soft cotton towel to gently wrap hair with a towel post shampoo for at least 5 minutes. This always helps the hair to restore the moisture. Once hair is dried or slightly dried then one can comb them.

- Dry hair in sunlight or with a hairdryer

Getting into some sunlight just after pat drying hair with a towel is also very beneficial. Also, especially for long hair, one may or you may use the dryer to dry them if one is in a hurry to move out.

- Apply a Serum post shampoo

Lastly, I would say one should use a good serum at the hair ends to untangle them. Serum should be applied from mid-length to the hair ends. This also works on reducing the frizzy hair and brings in nourishment. Use hair serum to close the pores followed with a wide-tooth comb to comb hair.

For those who are having curly hair, they should avoid using a comb on wet hair completely. Rather they should crunch the curls from the ends using their palm after applying hair serum and leave it to dry naturally.

To conclude please avoid combing wet hair, our hair is weak and fragile when wet and more susceptible to hair breakage and if one really has to use a wide comb, pat dries using a cotton towel, and invest in a good serum.

Also Read: Looking for a way to revamp your skin? Here’s a skincare routine to follow in 2021 by Dr Ajay Rana

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×