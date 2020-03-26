Do’s and Don’ts to take care of your acne prone skin, explained by dermatologist, Dr Ajay Rana

Acne is a common skin condition that usually happens when our skin pores get clogged with oil and dead skin cells. Here are all the ways you can care your acne prone skin

People often suffer from unwanted skin problems and acne is one such common issue which most of us have faced at some point of time in our life. Acne generally occurs during the teenage of an individual but it can differ from person to person as some experience acne in their adulthood.

Acne is a common skin condition that usually happens when our skin pores get clogged with oil and dead skin cells. It can be of various types such as whiteheads, blackheads, nodules, cysts, and pustules. However, causing acne depends on a lot of factors such as skin type, whether you have oily skin or dry skin, your lifestyle, diet and sometimes hormonal imbalance can be the reason behind acne.

Dealing with acne can be a real stress. People choose countless products and try several ways to get rid of it. But treating acne requires patience and with some strong measures and change in your lifestyle can actually help you to get a beautiful clear skin. Here are some simple do’s and don’ts, people with acne-prone skin should follow.

DO’s

1. Do use mild and soap-free products. People suffering from acne should use products that are mild and doesn’t cause irritation to the skin. Using harsh products can further damage your skin and can worsen your acne.

2. Do use a good quality cleanser. Salicylic acid or glycolic acid based cleansers are known to be useful in treating acne. It is important to cleanse the face twice a day which can clear out all the dirt’s and impurities lying deep under the skin.

3. Do use toner after cleansing your face. It helps to shrink the pores and maintain the pH balance of the skin.

4. Do use moisturizer. Use a moisturizer that particularly suits your skin and doesn’t cause a breakout. People often miss this step but it is one of the important steps which one should not miss. People with oily skin should avoid using oil-based moisturizers as it can increase the chances of getting more acne.

5. Do use ice. Ice helps to soothe the acne and skin and reduces the swelling of the acne.

6. Do choose a healthy diet. Taking a proper healthy diet can help you get a healthy and problem-free skin. Include green leafy vegetables, juices and, food rich in fiber in your diet. Also, avoid foods that are high in sugar as they are known to increase acne.

7. Do see a dermatologist. In case the problem continues to persist one should consult a dermatologist as they can carefully guide the patient to cure the acne issue.

DON’Ts

1.Don’t squeeze your acne. The first and foremost thing is people should not touch their face or acne again and again as it can cause more infection to a particular area. Popping or squeezing your acne increases the risk of infection and scarring.

2. Don’t wash or exfoliate too much. Exfoliating face too much can cause irritation leading to more acne. It is advised to exfoliate when your acne has totally disappeared.

3. Don’t expose your skin to too much sun. People with acne-prone skin should avoid exposure of the sun. However, before going out use good quality sunscreen so that it doesn’t damage your skin further.

4. Don’t switch products too often. People with acne-prone skin should avoid switching the products too often as it makes the skin more sensitive which can cause more acne.

- Dr. Ajay Rana, Dermatologist & Aesthetic Medicine Physician and Founder Director of ILAMED

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More