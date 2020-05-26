Do you get pimples and zits by eating mangoes? Here’s a dermatologist approved way to prevent and deal with it

Summers are here and so is the season of mangoes but if you are one of those people who get acne from it, here’s what dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad suggests.

Summers are here and so is the season of mangoes. Known as the king of fruits, summers are often enjoyed with mango smoothies, ice cream and everything in between. But, every year we receive a bunch of complaints on how people feel mangoes result in acne and pimples. So, we did our little research and also spoke to Celebrity Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad who has pretty much been on our speed dial in answering the queries all of you bring to us.

Mango has a high glycemic index, which increases insulin in the body and can result in an increase in acne. Dr Jaishree says, ‘People who are prone to acne should avoid dairy and sugar.’ She further added, ‘Fruits that are sugary - mangoes, watermelon, green grapes can increase acne. Even foods like cakes, pastries, pizzas, burger, cheese, cold coffees, milkshakes can increase acne because they have sugar or dairy. The only solution is to avoid having them, there’s nothing else that can be done.’

Avoiding them is a solution here but, if you still want to eat them and cannot resist them, there’s a great chance of a pimple popping up. To deal with the acne, the doctor suggests, ‘Use a salicylic acid-based facewash such as Sebamed clear foam facewash. You can also apply Tea Tree Oil cream or serum at night.’ She further talked about dealing with acne, ‘You can also use 2.5% benzoyl peroxide cream on the pimple.’

Eating anything and everything in moderation can help here but if you still face issues, try and avoid them. If the condition gets too serious, we suggest you visit a dermatologist.

What would you like to know next? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×