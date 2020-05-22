Do you get pimples when you are stressed? THIS is the skincare routine to follow during stressful days

Stress could be a major issue behind your skin acting up. Here’s how you can avoid getting pimples on stressful days

We all go through stress in our day to day lives. Some stressors are worse while others are mild. But, whether you get out of the mess or now, there’s always a pimple that pops up to keep you company. To be real, you’re not the only one who goes through this. Most people break out when stress enters their lives and instead of getting rid of the stress, acne and pimples add more to it. We all are aware of the fact that we breakout under stress nu do you know why?

Why do you get pimples while stressed?

Lack of sleep and stress results in an increase in a hormone called Cortisol. Now, if the hormones are not in a balanced amount, it tends to increase the chances of breakouts by plugging up the pores and triggering acne.

What can be done?

We are not going to ask you to not stress when you are actually stressed. It’ll be like us advising you to chill while you’re angry. It’s a moot point.

So, instead of giving advice, everyone gives, we’re going to tell you what can be done. There are certain things that you can take care of when you know a stressful situation is arriving or if you know you’re already stressed.

- When we are stressed, we often forget to take care of ourselves. Having a routine, drinking enough water and eating the right things help to give both mind and body the illusion that everything around is okay. This keeps the sanity alive while also controlling any excess production of hormones.

- if you have a job or a lifestyle which literally keeps you up stressed all night, we suggest you make terms with it and not let it affect your well being. Having a routine here also helps.

- when stressed, we often do certain things without realising it. I’m a great advocate of doing this. We often pick on our skin and touch our faces or to be precise - our foreheads when we are stressed. Without realising, we ourselves end up clogging the pores and picking on our skin.

- We know all you can think about is the problem but taking time out and cleansing your face can help you. Natural oil on the face might clog the pores and trigger acne while we already know that the hormones aren’t helping.

- Remember - Cleansing, toning and moisturising is important!

