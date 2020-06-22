Do you get tan lines on your feet from wearing sandals? Here's how you can use this DIY scrub to get rid of it

If you love summer you know the struggle that you go through to get rid of tan lines all over the body. This DIY scrub will help you get rid of them easily.

If you love summers or live in a place that is perpetually hot just like us, you know how irritating tan lines can get. We love a bit of uniform tan adds that depth to your skin tone but when you have dirty tan lines all over the body, that’s when things start to go downhill. My pet peeve is when you get tan lines on the feet due to wearing open toes sandals. While I try my best to avoid that (and avoid seeing that on other people), tan lines are bound to be seen. So, to deal with this issue at hand, I’ve discovered the best foot scrub that does wonders in removing pesky tan lines from your feet and all over the body.

All you need:

1 mashed banana

2 tablespoon of milk

2 tablespoon of sugar

1 teaspoon honey (Optional for dry feet)

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste. (do not let the sugar melt)

2. Gently scrub the feet or places where you have tan lines.

3. You can also leave in the scrub on your feet for a few minutes to let the ingredients moisturise the feet.

3. Rinse off the scrub and use it twice or thrice a week depending upon how severe the tan lines are.

Benefits:

Banana:

Bananas nourish the skin and are rich in potassium. It helps moisturise cracked or dry skin which makes it a perfect ingredient for flakey feet. It is also great and surprisingly gentle for even your facial skin.

Milk:

Milk is rich in lactic acid which helps get rid of all the dead skin cells. This is the best ingredient to nourish the skin after scrubbing off the dry upper layer of the skin. It is also popularly used in facial cleansers and moisturisers.

Sugar:

Sugar granules work the best to scrub off the dry skin cells and the tanned upper layer of the skin. It does not dry out the skin, in fact, keeps the moisture intact and works well with the rest of the ingredients.

Honey:

Honey is one of the best natural moisturisers. It seeps into the deepest layers of the skin and helps rejuvenate it from within. It is the best home remedy to moisturise dry and cracked feet.

