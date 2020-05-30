Do you have blackheads on your nose? THIS coffee scrub is the solution you’re looking for

Coffee is one of the best things - to consume and to apply on your skin. Here’s how you can use it to get rid of your blackheads.

Coffee is one of the best things in the world and considering the kind of a crazy coffee lover I am, I’m always looking for different ways to consume coffee. From desserts to even skincare, it works as good as it tastes.

Now that we’ve officially given up on a dream of summer vacation and bikinis, the weather doesn’t seem to reciprocate. Skin still tends to get dry and flakey if you have dry or combination skin like me. This makes the skin and the tiny pores prone to clogging which in turn results in blackheads. So, coming to the rescue here is our love for coffee which is extremely beneficial for the skin. Here’s a face pack you can DIY and use if you have the same issue as me.

You will need:

2 tablespoons of coffee grounds

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 tablespoon coconut oil

½ cup of yoghurt

How to:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and gently apply it to your skin. Leave it on for about 10 minutes. Once it starts drying a little, softly massage in a circular motion on the problematic areas of your skin. If you’re in the mood for self-care, you can even use this scrub all over your body. Once done, rinse off the scrub and moisturise.

Benefits:

Coffee granules scrub the upper layer of the dead skin revealing the fresh new layer underneath. Lemon helps brighten the complexion to get rid of all the black spots created by the black clogged pore. Yoghurt and coconut oil moisturise the dry patches on the skin.

This is a tried and tested mask and works wonders for us. Do let us know in the comments section below what you’d like to try next?

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

