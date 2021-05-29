Do you have combination skin? Here are the do’s and don’ts you need to keep in mind

Combination skin is difficult to tackle but remember, it’s not impossible. Here are all the do’s and don’ts you need to keep in mind.

Combination skin is when you have patches of both dry and oily skin. Often people have an oily T-zone and the rest of the face feels dry as ever. Often you will find it extremely difficult to find products that work for both the oily and dry parts. When you use a moisturiser, it might end up softening the dry patches but will give your T-zone added shininess that could end up clogging pores. So, here are a few do’s and don’ts that you need to keep in mind while dealing with combination skin.

DO’s

- Even if it seems that tackling combination skin might not be easy, only trying and testing out products and routines will help you find a balance.

- Every morning, make sure that you cleanse your face to get rid of all the excess build up that could form over night.

- Make sure to religiously use your toner in order to hydrate the skin to avoid any breakouts.

- Pick out oil-free formulas for all your makeup products.

- Always use a moisturiser (water-based) even on the oily T-zone.

- Exfoliate every few days to avoid blackheads on your T-zone. It is a very common occurrence but make sure you don’t overdo it.

- Seasonal or hormonal changes can end up putting your well-established skincare routine for a toss. Don’t get discouraged and find ways to tackle it.

DON’TS

- Do not go overboard with trying drying products and peel off patches on your T-zone. It will take a toll on your skin.

- Avoid all kinds of heavy products on your skin. Stick to the basics and go for light-weight foundations.

- If your skin is prone to acne, avoid harsh products and choose salicylic acid in your routine.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: DIY herb infused hair oil that will give you soft and shiny hair overnight while boosting hair growth

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×