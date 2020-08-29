Do you have dandruff and itchy scalp? THESE 2 DIY home remedies will help you to deal with it

Get rid of your itchy scalp with these DIY home remedies that you can make in a matter of minutes. Check it out

It's that time of the year again when the seasons change from monsoon to winter and so does the way your skin functions. The scalp is one of the most vulnerable when it comes to damage caused by seasonal changes. If you have long hair or a voluminous mane, you know how difficult it gets to treat the scalp once the monsoon moisture starts to act out. Dandruff, itching and other scalp conditions can occur if you do not take proper care.

So, if you're already facing the onset of dandruff or dealing with an itchy scalp, here are a few home remedies that could help you:

Hot oil therapy

Oil is one of the best ingredients to deal with a dry scalp. Itching is caused by the scaling of skin cells that could end up causing dandruff. Oils help in hydrating these dead cells and in turn making it easier to scrape off.

All you need is:

5 tablespoons of your favourite oils. You can mix a few of them together based on your preference.

How to:

1 In a bowl, heat up the oil until warm enough to touch.

2. Now, grab a cotton ball and slowly start running the oil on your scalp.

3. Section your hair well so you cover most areas of your scalp.

4. Leave the hot oil in your hair and scalp for about 2 hours and rinse with cold water and shampoo.

5. Make sure you let your hair and scalp completely dry off before going to bed or tying it up.

Apple Cider Vinegar

This kitchen staple is one of the best home remedies to deal with an itchy scalp. It balances the pH level of the skin and gets rid of any dirt or grime buildup.

How to:

Just do a patch test by applying a few drops of ACV on your hand. If you think you’re not allergic to it, use a bowl of half water and half ACV and pour it over your scalp. Let it sit for a few minutes and rinse with cold water. This will get rid of all the bacteria and help you get a cleaner, healthier scalp.

Credits :getty images

