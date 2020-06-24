Do you have dark circles? This DIY eye cream will change your life forever

If you are prone to dark circles, this eye cream is one of the best things you can apply before going to bed every night. Check it out

Are you a night owl who finds it difficult to wake up in the morning and travel to the office? No matter how late you sleep, the world starts functioning in the morning and this ends up making lack of sleep and dark circles your best friends. If you’re no one of them, I know of quite a few people who are prone to getting dark circles and uneven under eye tone in spite of sleeping well. No matter how many eye masks you try, there are bound to be a few dark circles that will keep coming back. Now, the best way to deal with them is to use an eye cream every night. This replenishes your skin while you sleep so that you wake up with a brighter under eye!

You can make this under eye serum all at once and then store it for up to a month. Apply it on your under eyes daily before going to bed to get the desired results.

All you need:

5 tablespoons of almond oil / Aloe Vera Gel for oily skin

4 Vitamin E capsules

½ teaspoon of turmeric (make sure it is organic so that it does not stain the skin)

How to:

1. Take a bowl and squeeze in the Vitamin E oil from the capsules.

2. Add almond oil or aloe vera gel depending upon your skin type.

3. Add organic turmeric and mix thoroughly. Start by adding a pinch of turmeric and do a patch test to see if it stains the skin.

4. Mix thoroughly and apply it daily before bed.

Benefits:

Almond oil:

Almond oil is known to reduce puffiness under the eyes. It also treats dry skin and improves the complexion to give an even skin tone which makes it a perfect remedy for dark circles.

Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera is known to be one of the best skincare ingredients. It moisturises the skin and prevents signs of ageing that usually appear under and near the eyes at first. It also lightens any blemishes and dark spots and visibly reduces dark circles.

Vitamin E:

Vitamin E hydrates the skin from within which actually ends up making it glow. This benefit makes it a perfect remedy to treat under-eye bags and dark circles.

Turmeric:

Turmeric is one of the oldest Indian home remedies to literally anything related to skincare. While the rest of the ingredients work by seeping in and giving an even skin tone, turmeric brightens it to match the rest of your face.

If you have any queries, let us know in the comments section below and we’ll answer them for you!

