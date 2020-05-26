Do you have hair fall? These 3 superfoods need to become a part of your diet ASAP

Do you leave a trail of hair wherever you go? The problem could be deeper than you can imagine. It’s time for some nutritional changes. Read on to find out what you can do.

Hair fall is a MAJOR problem for a lot of us. The feeling after a shower when you see all that hair in the drain and wonder if you will have any left. While shampoos and products help to a certain extent, the causes of hair fall are usually much deeper than we believe. Along with stress and hormonal imbalances your diet plays a major role in aiding or protecting your hair against hair fall. While we can’t give you a shortcut to solve your hair fall problems by tomorrow, we can tell you that adding these 3 major superfoods could really improve your hair quality over time.

Here’s our list of superfood that help combat hair fall over time.

Spinach

Spinach has been known to be a great source of iron, the deficiency of which could be the root cause of the hair fall in the first place. It also contains sebum which acts as a natural conditioner for the hair. Add it to a smoothie, salad, or vegetable and let it help you out. Leafy vegetables, in general, should be upped in your daily nutrition plan, but spinach is of utmost importance!

Nuts and seeds

Okay, we get it. This might not be a superfood but it is a food group that you need to have more of. Generally nuts and seeds are vital sources for vitamins and minerals, but, walnuts, in particular, contain biotin. It also contains oils that add elastic to the hair which keeps your hair supple. Other dry fruits like almonds and pistachios are also a great source of fatty acids. Honestly, all you need to do is replace one of your snacks with trail mix. To this trail mix, it would do you well to add sunflower seeds which are rich in vitamins and zinc. You could add this combination to a bowl of yoghurt also. A fistful a day will go a long way!

Lentils

Lentils and pulses are really an underrated food group. It isn’t just an accompaniment to the main meal but it is a hidden source of protein, iron, zinc, and biotin which are all essential nutrients that the hair and skin need. They also have a high folic acid count; this improves the health of the red blood cells which ensure that the proper amount of oxygen reaches your scalp.

These 3 superfoods or food groups are really important in the long run to have better hair health that can be sustained. While stress is rife and you may or may not be able to do much about it, making these small nutritional changes to your diet and lifestyle could really help you and your hair a lot. So try these out and let us know which other hair problem we should address next.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

