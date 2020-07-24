  1. Home
Do you have scanty eyelashes? Here are a few home remedies to make them thicker & longer just like a celebrity

Are you one of those people who have to resort to layers and coats of mascara to get thick eyelashes? Don't worry we've got you covered!
652 reads Mumbai
Do you have scanty eyelashes? Here are a few home remedies to make them thicker & longer just like a celebrityDo you have scanty eyelashes? Here are a few home remedies to make them thicker & longer just like a celebrity
How many of you have been guilty of being jealous of someone else's natural eyelashes? Well, we definitely are, especially jealous of the boys who have gorgeous lashes and seem to not even care about them. If you're one of us and need to apply coats of mascara to get the desired volume or have to resort to falsies to make your eyes pop, we've got you covered. Instead of packing on makeup and fake eyelashes, we have a few easy home remedies to grow out your lashes naturally! 

Castor Oil

We all know that when it comes to hair growth, castor oil will always be on top of every list and it is the same in this case. All you need to do is take castor oil in a cotton swab aka Q-tip and apply it on your eyelashes. Make sure you're gentle and do not get anything in your eye. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning. Repeat daily and see the mind-blowing results!

Vitamin E oil

Even the Kardashians swear by this tip for hair growth and it's time you try it out. Vitamin E is a great ingredient to moisturise and hydrate the skin while also promoting hair growth. Just start by piercing one Vitamin E capsule and extracting the oil out of it. Now take the oil on your fingertips and gently massage the skin around your eyes. As an added bonus, this will also reduce dark circles. Now you can take a used and cleaned up mascara wand and use it to apply the remaining oil on your lashes. Repeat this process every night and wash it off in the morning! 

Green tea

Green tea is extremely beneficial when it comes to everything skin and hair care. It gets rid of the toxins and lets the body processes run naturally. Hence it becomes a surprisingly great ingredient to grow eyelashes. You should drink at least one cup of green tea every day to grow your eyelashes. Another great use is to apply the tea topically using a cotton swab. You can even leave the used tea bags over your eyes for a few minutes. It literally depends on what you feel is convenient! 

Credits :getty images, bebeautiful

