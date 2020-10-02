Do you have sensitive skin? Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain gives you tips to deal with it

Sensitive skin needs extra love and care and today we have Shahnaz Husain giving us her expert tips! Check it out

While training in London, I came across instances of severe reactions to chemicals in cosmetics. It made me stop and wonder why we should subject ourselves to risks for the sake of beauty! Seeing the terrible damage caused by chemicals, I embraced Ayurveda and made it relevant to beauty care. In doing so, I also created awareness of the damage caused by chemical ingredients and the need to turn to Nature and our heritage of herbal healing.

Actually, our skin and scalp have an extremely efficient ability to absorb what is applied to it. In sensitive skins, there can be an immediate allergic reaction to a cosmetic ingredient. Even if there is no sudden reaction, there can be a cumulative effect, with a build-up of chemical residues in the body. Lead, for instance, present in certain eye make-up products, can have many adverse effects. The use of creams or massage on oily skin can lead to acne, pimples or rash.

Sensitive skin may become red and start itching, due to urticaria or dermatitis. Sometimes, the allergy can become severe and affect the respiratory system. With permanent dyes and some other products, a patch test is recommended. Today, many cosmetic companies are not using ingredients like Parabens, Sulphates, mineral oil or synthetic colours.

The reason why I have been advocating organic ingredients is that they are safe and non-toxic. I decided to adopt Ayurveda because it has a long history of safe usage. Also, the human body responds well to natural cosmetics, while it has a built-in resistance to chemical ones. Ayurvedic texts contain details of a staggering number of natural substances, their medicinal properties and usage. That is why Ayurveda is still flourishing.

If there is a severe reaction, you should seek medical care immediately. For mild allergic reactions, some natural ingredients may help. Sandalwood paste, reduces redness and itching. Aloe vera gel can be applied to soothe the condition. Add a tablespoon of vinegar or baking soda to a mug of water and wash the area to relieve itching. Or, grind poppy seeds, add a little rose water, make a paste and apply on affected areas.

Essential oils are used to formulate natural cosmetics. However, they need to be used with caution, as their action is highly potent. One has to learn how to mix them with “carrier oils,” mineral water or rose water, in the prescribed proportions. Essential oils have been valued for their fragrances too. Some of the essential oils used in beauty care are oils of sandalwood, rose, tea tree, rosemary, mint, basil, eucalyptus, jasmine, lavender, geranium, etc. You may try the following remedies:

- Add 10 drops of Tea Tree Oil to 5 ml rose water. Apply directly on pimples/acne, with a cotton swab.

- Add 10 drops sandalwood oil to 100 ml rose water to make a skin tonic. This also has anti-ageing and protective benefits.

- Add 10 drops of Essential Oil of rose to 1 cup of pure almond oil to the water in your bathtub, for a luxury bath.

Remember that Essential Oils should not be used by themselves. One of the most important aspects of beauty is to be aware of the damage caused by chemical ingredients. People all over the world are looking at nature with enlightened eyes. Yes, the choice is yours!

Credits :getty images

