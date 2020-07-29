Do you have yellow nails? Here’s how you can whiten them with these easy home remedies

Are you dealing with nails that get yellow over a period of time? Here's how you can whiten them with easy home remedies.

If you're a fan of having long nails and gorgeous acrylics, you know how they can make your natural nails dry and yellow. This is mainly because nail paints and pigments applied on the nails can strip off the natural nutrients from the nail bed which makes it turn yellow. Yellow nails could also be a reason behind a few underlying health issues, so if you aren't an avid user of nail products, make sure to visit a doctor.

Here are some easy home remedies to get rid of yellow nails and whiten them:

Toothpaste

Just like many kinds of toothpaste promise to whiten the teeth, it can do the same job to your nails as well. All you need to do is use an old toothbrush to gently scrub the toothpaste over your nails. Follow this ritual once a week and see the results!

Lemon

Lemon has natural bleaching properties which makes it an effective ingredient to deal with the yellow tint in your nails. Just grab half a lemon and gently rub it over your nails for about 15 minutes. Rinse it off with soap water and you're pretty much done!

Apple Cider vinegar

ACV is acidic in nature and gets rid of any fungal infections you may have around and on your nails. All you need to do is mix 2 teaspoons of ACV in a bowl of water and soak your hands in it for about 15 minutes and follow this ritual weekly for best results.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Nail care: Do you have dry skin around the nails? THIS one minute DIY cuticle mask is all you need

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×