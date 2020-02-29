Do you subconsciously bite your nails? Here are easy tips and tricks to stop the habit

Biting nails subconsciously is something that many people do. Here we have all the reasons why you do it and different ways to tackle it

How many people do you know that bite their nails? While this is an annoying bait and literally the worse thing for your nails, it is actually related to your mental being. Compulsive biting of nails is called Onychophagia. It is a non-concerning behaviour at first but it could have long term effects if this obsessive habit continues.

Most people bite their nails when they are stressed and/or nervous. While this can still be agreeable, fidgeting with them all day long is when the real problem arises. Most people also do it when they are bored, hungry or insecure. Biting is an automatic response to anything without them even realising it.

A lot of people believe that nail-biting can be genetic but no real results have proven this.

Ways to stop biting your nails:

Know your triggers

First and foremost thing to do is to know your triggers behind biting. If you understand that a specific situation stresses you out and you end up biting your nails, avoid it id you can. If not, once you’ve understood your triggers, try and divert your mind elsewhere or use the following ways to stop biting.

Coat with a bitter nail paint

There are nail polishes available in the market that are specially designed for nail biters. It gives out a bitter taste which will make you think twice before chewing.

Splurge on pretty manicures

If you have a good-looking manicure and extra-sunning nails, there’s no way you’d bite your nails. More so, who lie to waste their money by biting it off?

Keep your mouth and hands busy

The best way to avoid nail-biting is to keep your hands and mouth busy. If you are always doing something with your hands, there’s very less chance of you biting the nails off. If you do not have something, start by diverting your mind into small fidgets, stress balls or even slime.

