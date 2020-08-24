Do your nails break often? THIS is the reason behind brittle nails and DIY methods to combat it

If you're one of us and your nails are constantly breaking, we have a few tips and tricks that will definitely help you!

If you've always had short brittle nails and dreaming of manicured nails is all you can think about, we can relate! Breaking of nails and having bad fingers is kind of a let down when everyone around you gets a new shade of nail paint every week. But what makes your nails break?

For our brittle nail squad in the back, hear us loud and clear! Your nails can break due to two reasons - too much moisture and too little moisture. Too much moisture makes your nails soft while too little moisture makes it dry and brittle. This could be because of the repeated drying and wetting of nails. It loses its moisture and regains it within a matter of hours. Your hand creams and cuticle oils that you use every day might also end up providing too much moisture to your already moisturised nails, causing it to break. Use topical treatments only when you have extremely dry cuticles. Adding to it, there's always vitamin deficiency that could be the whole and the sole reason behind your brittle nails. Even bad shape and constant use of nails to do your daily chores can end up breaking them.

Here's when the goodness of natural ingredients come into the picture. While eating well is very important to have strong nails, there are a few home remedies that you can even use topically to get gorgeous fingertips.

Lemon

Rich in vitamin C, lemon brightens the nails and removes any stains to make it look good. The vitamin C also promotes nail growth and strengthens it. You could cut a lemon in half and use it directly to rub it on your nails or grab a cotton ball full of lemon juice and rub on your nails for about 15 minutes. You can also leave it overnight for maximum benefit.

Coconut oil

Is there anything coconut oil cannot do. It not only hydrates the nail bed, but it also softens the cuticles and strengthens the nails. It also has anti-fungal properties which is why it's a perfect treatment to keep nail infections at bay. We suggest you use it in your toenails at least once a week! For an overnight treatment, warm up some coconut oil and apply on your nail and around the nail bed. Leave it on overnight and see the magic! If you have soft nails you can limit the use of this nail mask for once a week.

Garlic oil

As weird as putting garlic on your finger sounds, it is rich in selenium which promotes nail growth. Now, rubbing a clove of garlic on your finger can be a solution here, but the pungent smell is bound to make you uncomfortable. So, here's a home remedy that will not only promote nail growth but keep the nail bed and cuticles hydrated. Start by grabbing a few teaspoons of olive oil. Heat it with a few cloves of garlic. Make sure you're keeping it warm and not letting it bubble. Once you think the oil has absorbed all the goodness of the garlic, take it off the stove and let it cool. Strain the oil into a bowl and apply it on your nails as an overnight treatment every day.

Having strong nails is also dependant on a healthy diet. So make sure you're consuming the right food!

If you have any questions feel free to drop them off in the comments section below.

