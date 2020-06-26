  1. Home
  2. fashion

Do your nails constantly break? 5 EASY tips to get healthier nails and avoid chipping edges

Whether your nails are brittle or the constant use of water is leading them to chip off easily, here are a few tips to avoid the constant breakage and keep them healthy.
5213 reads Mumbai
Do your nails constantly break? 5 EASY tips to get healthier nails and avoid chipping edgesDo your nails constantly break? 5 EASY tips to get healthier nails and avoid chipping edges
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sometimes brittle and soft nails can indicate bad health. But quite a lot of other times, they just end up chipping off while being caught in a Tshirt or just being too soft that eventually ends up in breakage. We’re definitely a fan of strong and long nails that can be turned into pieces of art with the colour range that we’ve hoarded ove the years. As an added perk, newer nail art trends can also be tried. But dreams shatter when they break and here we have al the ways you can strengthen them. 

1. Use nail paint to protect from external forces

Nailpaint works as an added layer on the nail which ensures strengthening. So if you have soft nails that are prone to breaking, nail polish is the solution. 

2. Avoid water

Soaking your hands in water can end up making your nails weak and brittle. We know it is impossible to take a bath or do household chores without touching the water, but the idea here is to be careful. Here’s where tip number 1 can also come in handy. 

3. Pay close attention to what you eat

Most of the times, the reason behind brittle nails is improper nutrition. Your meals should be filled with a variety of minerals, vitamins and iron that can help in restoring the strength of your nails. 

4. DO NOT use nails to aid in tasks

We’re guilty of using nails as natural tools to grab smaller things, open cans and getting into small spaces. This is a big reason behind them bending and eventually breaking. 

5. Drying products should be a big no

Alcohol-based products like sanitizers, soaps and acetone end up drying the nails. If you’re even using these products make sure to moisturise the nail beds later on. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Latest Videos
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement