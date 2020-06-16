Does applying toothpaste on your pimple actually work? A dermatologist weighs in

For over years now we have all been dealing with skincare woes with simple and sometimes weird home remedies and hacks. We’re here to discuss one such hack. Find out more

We've all been through days when we look at the mirror and find out a new friend has made an arrival. Pimples can be difficult to deal with especially if you do not have acne-prone skin and it just appears out of the blue. Well, let’s be real here, we all hate pimples and over the years have tried weird and unusual ways to deal with it. From squeezing it to using neem paste to even applying toothpaste, we’ve tried it all.

Applying toothpaste on a zit or pimple is quite a popular hack across the world. In an interview with Vogue, even Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted to using this hack to get rid of pesky pimples.

For the unversed, rumour has it that applying a dab of toothpaste on your pimple can help you get clear skin overnight. Toothpaste is filled with ingredients that dry the skin and in turn help in getting rid of that uninvited guest. But, while getting rid of a pimple is all that we’re looking for, it can turn to be harmful to the skin.

So, we have Dr Jaishree Sharad, a celebrity dermatologist who is pretty much on our speed dial when it comes to dealing with skincare issues and newer hacks. When asked if the hack works and whether or not it affects the skin, Dr Jaishree said, ‘Toothpastes may contain alcohol, baking soda, sodium fluoride which may dry the skin and thus dry the pimple but they would irritate the skin more than do good. Triclosan which is also present in toothpaste as an antimicrobial is also an Irritant to skin. Burns, rashes, irritant contact dermatitis and even scarring have been seen as a result of applying toothpaste on pimples.’

While it does dry up the zzit and gives results, using toothpaste as a skincare remedy for pimples might prove to be harmful in the long run. Looks like we have our answer here! We’re off to research on better ways to deal with acne and zits, let us know if you’d like to know that.

Do you use toothpaste on your pimples? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: EVERYTHING you need to know about the benefits of Vitamin C & how to incorporate it in your skincare routine

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×