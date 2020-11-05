Does oiling your hair really control hair fall? Celebrity dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad weighs in

We’ve all been suggested various hair oils and champis to stop the hairfall, but does it really work? A dermatologist weighs in.

When it comes to anything related to the hair, it’s no secret that all of us get possessive. They say when your hair looks good, you can rock anything in style. But, what happens when the seasonal changes take over and all you're left with are loads of strands on your pillow and hairbrushes. Hairfall is a major issue we all have faced at least once in our lifetime. We know for a fact that it's something you cannot just sit and wait to get fixed when it comes to hairfall we all have our own remedies and ways to deal with it.

Some of us resort to expensive treatments while others go back to their roots and bring out their book of home remedies. Even when it comes to us, we usually circle back to hot oil champis to recover from a bad bout of hairfall. So, we asked our trusted celebrity dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad to know if oiling really works? In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, here’s what she said, ‘I don’t want to be bashed by people but any oil is a good conditioner. It’s not going to cause more hair growth. So you can do a champi to feel relaxed, the massage will help you destress but it does not really get into the scalp and do anything to the hair roots.’

In the conversation, she stressed over the fact that ‘you are what you eat’ and hairfall is just not based on one factor like season change.

