Does the viral Quiet Quitting trend apply to skincare?
The term quiet quitting has been viral on social media but does it really apply to skincare? Here is all you need to about how the quiet quitting phenomenon hit the skincare world.
It’s good news for all the minimalists out there, the less is more approach is finally a phenomenon in the beauty industry and social media has been calling it “Quiet Quitting”. For years, the world of skincare fooled us to believe the more the skincare, the better. While we cannot deny skincare is a necessity, if you think about it too many skincare products at once can actually do more harm than good. That’s why quiet quitting makes complete sense when it comes to skincare. Scroll on to find out what is quiet quitting and all you need to know about its rightful entrance to the world of skincare.
What is Quiet Quitting?
A phrase coined and popularized by an engineer and TikTok user named Zaid Khan, quiet quitting is basically a workplace phenomenon. In simplest terms, quiet quitting means quietly opting out of the hustle culture and only sticking to what the job description demands. It is all about setting boundaries and keeping yourself afar from any unrealistic expectations that go beyond your paycheck for a work-life balance.
Skincare and Quiet quitting
When it comes to quiet quitting hitting the skincare world, it somehow makes complete sense, especially if you are a skincare addict and an owner of an overflowing skincare cabinet. Why? Let’s find out.
There is no fighting the fact that skincare is essential. However, when it comes to skincare, it’s always quality over quantity. After all, if you have found that one effective moisturizer that works for your unique skin type, there is no point slathering a million more products. In other words, less is more. This way, you don’t go cold turkey and ditch your entire routine because you’re too lazy to follow up on a 15-step-long skincare after a tiring day.
When it comes to quiet quitting skincare, it’s all about scaling back your skincare routine to the essential products that get the job done. While there is no denying that the sheet mask selfie on your Instagram story looked aesthetic but did your skin actually need it? Believe it or not, just like no skincare or inconsistent skincare is harmful to your skin, an over-the-top skincare routine can be equally harmful if not more. Whether it is over-cleansing, overuse of certain ingredients, or layering incompatible ingredients at once, it can lead to sensitized or reactive skin that’s in dire need of a reset. This is exactly why quiet quitting makes complete sense.
A quiet quitting approved skincare routine
If quiet quitting is all about sticking to the bare minimum the only question that remains is what constitutes the bare minimum? Everyone has unique skin, skin type, and their own set of skincare issues. As a result, there is no one-size-fits-all routine, but a basic quiet quitting approved skincare routine must include an efficient, non-stripping facial cleanser, a targeted serum for your specific needs, a moisturizer that suits your skin type (for day and night), along with an SPF infused sunscreen in the day, and an eye cream in the night.
Not only does quiet quitting help you regain your work-life balance but it can also be actually applied to your skincare routine and is beneficial for your skin. When it comes to skincare, quiet quitting can help you save time, energy, and resources without compromising on your skin’s essential needs.
Looks like quiet quitting is here to stay. What do you think about this sensational phenomenon?
