Does your hair have knots all the time? THIS is what you can do to prevent your mane from tangling

We all have days when our hair looks no less of a bird's nest. Here's how you can take care of it!

Life gets a bit worse when you have bad hair days. We automatically get in a good mood when our mane is having the time of its life, but things start to go downhill when the mane we love turns into a bird's nest. Now, knotting of the hair can be because of quite a few reasons and the worse part is that it can end up damaging your hair if not taken enough care. A few knots every once in a while seems okay, but if you are someone who faces bad tangled hair days often you, my friend, have a problem.

What can be done?

-Hair tangling can be caused by an extremely dry mane. If your hair cuticles do not have enough moisture in them, they are bound to knot up. Make sure to condition the hair and keep the moisture content high. Oil your hair every now and then and use cold water while washing them.

- Dry ends and split hair can be another reason for your hair knotting up. Trim your hair on regular intervals to avoid this issue.

- Sleeping with your hair open can cause friction and the loose ends might end up tangling. Make sure to braid the hair or put it in a bun before hitting the bed.

- Now, if you are taking all the above measures and still your mane tangles a lot, your hair styling tools and heated equipment can be the reason behind it. Heat damages the hair cuticles making it dry, frizzy and unmanageable. This further results in hair tangling. Limit the use of these tools as much as you can.

- Humidity in the atmosphere also tangles up your mane. The easy way to deal with it is to learn a few hairstyles before the monsoon hits. Learn how to braid or do a bun as a preventive measure for the humid season. This is the best way to protect your hair from tangling instead of using unwanted products and tools.

