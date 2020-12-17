Does your scalp itch during the winter? Here are 2 easy home remedies that will help you

Looking for a way to reduce the scalp itchiness? Here are 2 easy home remedies that will help you do that.

The dry and flakey scalp is often prone to getting itchy during the winters. Extreme use of products on the hair can even lead to an itchy scalp but as far as the winters are concerned, you will need to bring out the best of ingredients to deal with it. Dryness on the scalp can lead to a scally texture and if constant itching takes place, it can lead to hair fall. You need to treat it on its root (pun intended!) And make sure that the itching stops for at least a few days until you use your remedy again.

Hot oil treatment

One of the most effective treatments for a dry scalp, hot oil helps seep deep into that scally skin and helps retrieve the moisture. Any kind of oil from coconut to almond, olive, etc. Can work wonders. You can even add a few drops of tea tree oil to perfectly help in dealing with affected areas. Adding vitamin E can also prove to be beneficial. It helps restore the lost moisture while also making sure to reduce hair fall.

How to:

1 Heat your favourite oils in a bow. Make sure it's warm to touch and not excessively hot.

2. Add vitamin E or tea tree oil to the mixture.

3. Now, use cotton balls to slowly part your hair and apply the oil thoroughly in every section.

4. Massage for 10 minutes and leave the oil in your hair for 40 minutes.

5. Rinse with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Itchy scalp is usually caused by bacterial overgrowth that leads to dandruff. You need to tone it down by balancing the pH level of your scalp. To do that, you will need Apple Cider Vinegar which is a great naturally obtained ingredient that helps in dealing with flakey scalp and dandruff while also keeping the hair soft and shiny.

How to:

1. Take two tablespoons of ACV and dilute it with a mug full of water.

2. Once it is diluted, run this mixture over your freshly washed hair and scalp.

3. Massage the water on your scalp for 2 minutes and rinse with cold water.

4. Pat your hair dry and you’ll be good to go!

Credits :getty images

