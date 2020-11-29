Doing your own manicure? 5 fool proof steps to get the PERFECT nails at home

While things are still opening up, heading out to parlous is still not completely safe, it seems. So why not learn to do your own manicure at home and get perfect nails all done by you?

A good manicure and pedicure make us feel cared for. When our nails are neat, tidy, smooth and glossy, it seems like all is right in the world again. While the pandemic may have out our self-care and pampering sessions on hold for a while at least, who's to say that we can't get the perfect nails on our own? Here's an easy-peasy step by step guide on how to get it.

Step 1: Remove old nail polish

Start with a clean base, remove all the layers of old nail polish with a mild remover, so your nails are ready to take on fresh, new coats.

Step 2: Soak

Soak your hands in water for around three minutes and scrub them with some sugar, so that the dead skin cells are removed.

Step 3: Cuticle shaper

Now that your cuticles are soft, using a round neck tool, push them back to get a good, curved shape so there is enough space for the nail polish to make your nails look long and sleek.

Step 4: Apply the base coat

This step is most often ignored, but is one of the most important steps. It preps your nails for the top coat and smoothens out and uneven ridges creating a smooth surface for the actual coat of nail colour.

Step 5: Polish!

Apply a thin coat of the nail colour you desire, over the transparent base coat. Once this dries, coat this with yet another layer of the same nail polish. This ensures longevity.

Once this dries, top this off with a layer of shine, if that's the look you're going for!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda swears by THIS DIY oil passed down by her mom, for glossy and thick hair

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×