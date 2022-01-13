Dolphin skin is the new skin trend and this is how you can achieve it

"Dolphin skin" is a term coined by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips. It refers to dewy, glassy-looking skin. The look can be achieved by incorporating hydrating products into your skin-care routine and/or wearing dewy makeup. It is all about the glistening, gleaming, super-radiant skin that defines these sea mammals. You can recreate this look with makeup and a great skin routine.

Dolphin skin follows the glass skin trend and just like it, the idea is to make your skin appear luminous with a high-voltage glow. The look actually involves using quite a few products and the trick is to build towards the look by applying the products in thin, sheer layers.

Skincare To Attain Dolphin Skin

The right skincare is key to getting the look. It is about striking the right balance between hydration and exfoliation. Only a skin that is well exfoliated and adequately hydrated will shine enough to mimic the gleam of a dolphin’s skin.

Step 1: Exfoliation

It is advised to exfoliate your skin regularly, either with a gentle, physical exfoliator or a chemical one. You can buff away dead cells with chemical exfoliation using AHAs or BHAs. It increases the skin cell turnover resulting in brighter and smoother skin.

Step 2: Cleansing

Follow exfoliation up with a hydrating cleanser.

Step 3: Serum

Use a hyaluronic acid-infused face serum that will give your skin instant hydration and lock in the moisture.

Step 4: Moisturiser

Use a non-matte moisturiser that will prevent drying of skin and give your skin the glossy/dewy look.

Step 5 (Optional): Add Essential Oil

To get an extra boost of hydration, you can add a few drops of an essential oil like jojoba oil to your routine. But if you have acne prone or congestion prone skin that you must stay away from oils.

Step 6: SPF

Wearing SPF is non-negotiable whatever your skin type is. Just pick the right formula for your skin and complete the skin care routine with SPF.

Makeup To Attain Dolphin Skin

Once your skin is prepped and ready, it’s time to start on your makeup. You should opt for luminous highlighters, liquid foundations, and radiance-enhancing face oils to amplify the look.

Step 1: Dewy Primer

Start with misting your skin and then use a dewy primer that will give you a flawless and clean base.

Step 2: Foundation

Follow the primer with a hydrating liquid foundation, make sure it is lightweight. Use concealer only in spots that need it.

Step 3: Highlighter

If you want a wash of colour, use a liquid blush and add on an ultra-sheer, illuminating highlighter. Use a luminous gel base that will keep your skin looking plump and glossy.

Pro Tip: Use a satiny finish on your lips and a glossy eyeshadow. Stay away from too much colour and avoid matter foundations and lipsticks, powder-based makeup, and excessively creamy textures that can result in your makeup sliding off.

Final Step: Setting Spray

Use a non-alcoholic setting spray that is not too dry. Look for a glow-setting spray to complete your look and add a glossy sheen.

