‘Dolphin Skin’: A trend that will make you hold onto your highlighter for life

Here’s a makeup trend that’s worthy of picking up to accomplish your glow goals with the helping hand of a highlighter.

Do you call yourself a beauty buff? If yes, we’re guessing you’ve already met the demands of the ‘Dolphin skin’ with a liquid highlighter. It is a trend that debuted in 2020 and is symbolic of the aquatic mammal's skin texture that shines. If riding through a yacht makes you happy, imagine spotting dolphins along the way. Using them as a source of inspiration for the day, let’s put your highlighter to use.

But, how do you achieve this look? A skincare routine coupled with makeup products can give you the most enviable glow. If you’re looking to help your skin from the inside, start with all the right things like getting good sleep, drinking sufficient water, consuming a balanced diet and sweating it out every day is important. Read and try these steps to accomplish your glow goals with an A+ highlighter move.

Step 1: Cleanser and exfoliator Prepping your base is of utmost importance. Use a gentle face wash to remove dirt and then exfoliate well to get rid of blackheads and deep-seated grime. Step 2: Sheet mask The "highlight" of this lies in hydration. Slather on a mask and discard it after 20 minutes. Step 3: Face serum Pat this nourishing goodness using your fingertips. Step 4: Moisturiser Let your skin drink up some extra moisture dose. Creams infused with hyaluronic acid are a great choice. Step 5: Foundation Serum / hydrating foundation will help set the base for clear and even skin tone. Step 6: Concealer Dot it to help seal dark circles, blemishes and spots. Step 7: Liquid eyeshadow Apply hush, pick up a brush, spread a shade and blend well. Step 8: Mascara Add volume to your lashes with a waterproof formula. Step 9: Liquid highlighter Add sheen to your brow bones, bridge of the nose, cupid's bow, atop cheekbones and inner corners of your eye. Step 10: Tinted lip gloss Swipe on a gloss for an iridescent effect. Step 11: Setting powder To help retain the makeup for a longer period, wrap the look with setting powder. Have you tried this makeup trend? Let us know in the comments below.

