Double cleaning skin: Everything you need to know about it and why it is recommended for ALL skin types

This step is the upgraded version of the basic cleansing step, an essential part of every makeup routine. Here's all you need to know.

Thanks to the pandemic, most of us began taking more steps to look after our skin with all the added time we had on our hands. Those who didn't have a skincare routine made one. And those who already had one were more meticulous about it. For those beauty gurus and self-proclaimed experts, another "essential" step was added to their routine. Double Cleansing.

What is double cleansing?

In layman's terms, it means cleaning the face twice. The first time with a cleansing balm or oil or even the trusted micellar water. This breaks down the makeup and sebum from the skin making it easier to take off.

This is meant to be followed by the second cleanse, with a water-based cleanser.

Why to double cleanse?

Through the day, free radicals and lots of pollutants in the air sit on the surface of the skin. If these aren't removed from the skin's surface, it could lead to early signs of ageing like wrinkles, pigmentation and even breakouts. Basically, if you don't double-cleanse, all your serums and anti-ageing portions are of no use.

How to double cleanse?

For the first round, it is best to clean your face with your favourite oil or balm on a cotton pad. Ensure that there isn't a spot of makeup visible on the cotton pad when you're done.

Then, head to the basin and massage your water-based cleanser on your face for a good one minute, to take out the remaining oil and sebum buildup on the skin. For this, it is best that you use lukewarm water.

What are the benefits of double cleansing?

- Plum skin and a youthful glow.

- Gets rid of dead skin cells.

- Night serums work more efficiently on clean skin.

