Is double cleansing a ride or die for your skin? Swear by it even if you aren't a beauty buff

Faking healthy and clear skin with makeup might seem like a quick fix if you wish to hit the closet club in less than an hour. But, don’t we all love the easier route and the natural one? Imagine the fresh look you can achieve once you wake up early in the morning? Yes, that unfiltered skin that makes you chase “I woke up like this” selfie with your real skin doing all the talking. Drinking gallons of water and eating healthy is key but there’s more to it.

Everything gets better with the right set of cleansing methods. This is something that can maximise the natural glow of your skin. Japanese and Koreans have learned the real deal of ‘double cleansing' through their skincare routines and need we say more about how they are in the know when it has to do with skincare? While great makeup can create a magical portrait, it’s the skin that can lay the foundation for supple skin post or pre-makeup application. When your skin is clean from all the grime, it gives time for both skincare and makeup products to seep into your skin in the right manner. No matter the time, you can’t go to bed without double cleansing your skin every night.

“Double cleansing” helps to remove the day’s dirt and toxins accumulated on your skin. While deep-exfoliation, say with a granular consistency, isn’t good for your skin every day as this may easily strip the oils from your skin causing it to lose moisture and make way for dry patches.

Follow these two simple steps to go gunk-free but the one where you lock in moisture for better skin health.

1. Pick an oil-based cleanser or micellar water to gently erase all traces of makeup and keep a tab on sebum while it also keeps your skin nourished thanks to the oil present in the formulas.

2. Follow this up with a mild cleanser you use regularly. This will help deep-cleanse the remnants of the makeup you applied as well as clear out the dirt seated inside your pores. This can help reduce acne and give your skin a fresh look.

What is your daily cleansing routine like? Let us know in the comments below.

