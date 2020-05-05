Dr Ajay Rana gives skincare tips to protect the skin of your baby during this changing weather conditions

Cradle cap, diaper rash, toxic erythema, milia, acne and rashes are very common among kids. Find out how you can tackle these issues

Spring season has gone and summer is arriving, Now we are taking extra care of ourselves already like modifying our eating habits and wardrobes to align with the changing weather conditions or even skin. But we often forget about the skincare problems that babies face during this season change. We need to understand that a baby's skin is much thinner and sensitive than an adult's and it needs special care and protection. Because at the time of season change they have a higher chance to get infected by some infection. The skin of babies can develop many types of skin changes when there is a change from one weather to another. A lot of these conditions last only a period of time and get cured when babies adopt the weather. Cradle cap, diaper rash, toxic erythema, milia, acne and rashes are very common among them.

There are some tips every parent should follow to protect the skin of their babies during this season change:

1. In this weather, change the cleansing routine of your child. This will protect them from any kind of skin infections.

2. Hydrate the body of the child. It allows the skin of the child to breathe.

3. Babies are most sensitive during the changes in weather and their discomfort can leave them cranky and can cause skin conditions or illnesses in more serious circumstances. Babies don’t have much opportunity to get dirty as they are indoors all day and don’t move about. Bathing a few times a week is all that is needed to keep them healthy and their skin free from all the infections.

4. Temperature is increasing with each day so at this time don't get your child to take off all the layers of clothing. Ease the layers of clothes slowly with each passing day

5. Massage the baby with a massage good oil to keep the skin of the baby soft and supple. This will also avoid the skin from getting rough and dry due to change in the weather conditions.

6. Babies are more prone to get affected with rough and dry skin due to harsh chemicals present in the products which are used for them. So, to keep your baby far from these harmful chemical products, use a mild body wash which matches the pH level of the skin of the baby.

7. Diaper rash is one of the most common skin problems in babies during the season change due to sweat. Swat causes irritation on the skin layer or due to contact with urine and stool. Sometimes it is caused by yeast infections, bacterial infections, or even due to an allergy to material of the diapers.

8. It is important for parents to keep in mind especially during season change that exposure to an infected person or a dirty surrounding can easily get their baby sick. So, maintain proper hygiene of the baby.

9. Avoid products which have any kind of dyes and fragrances in them because these may cause allergic reactions to babies. Babies need special skin care products for their delicate, sensitive skin since some fragrance chemicals are mild irritants that can cause discomfort, rashes, redness, dryness, and itchiness for babies, even those with normal skin.

10. Skin of babies are very sensitive and can easily burn from sun exposure and it can cause permanent damage to the skin. So it is important to avoid the direct contact of sunlight.

- Dr. Ajay Rana, Dermatologist & Aesthetic Medicine Physician and Founder Director of ILAMED

