Dr Jamuna Pai shares tips on how to give your facial skin a much needed detox while at home

Not just our bodies, but your facial skin needs cleansing and breaks too. And there is no time better than right now, to do it!

Now that we are home and don’t need make up it is the best time not only to detox our bodies but also our facial skin during this period. Deep cleanse the deep seated stale makeup, dead skin debris which probably is accumulated in the pores.

The superficial layer can be detoxified from the top which can be done via exfoliation whereas for the deeper layers, you need to give importance to your diet and water intake which is addressed later. Exfoliation will make skin smoother and also ready to absorb the active ingredients in other products that matter.

Since we are washing our faces more often hydrate to maintain balance. Due to constant washing, the pH of the skin can get altered leading to dryness of the facial skin. To prevent this, try and moisturise as often as you wash. Look for products such as glycerin, castor oil or petroleum jelly or even anything that you already have at home. At night you can apply something heavier before you sleep.

Detox from blue light (phones, tablets, tvs). We have already been educated about the UV light being harmful for the skin. But the uncommon fact is that besides the UV light, the blue light in the (visible) spectrum is damaging too. Sunlight is the main source but our digital devices emit a fraction of this blue light energy too. And they are much closer to us and we use them far too often. Long-term exposure to these concentrated blue light energy can cause skin damage, including pigmentation, inflammation and breakdown of collagen causing photo-ageing.

Hence as discussed in the above question, do wear sunscreen, try and limit your screen light (however difficult it maybe at this time), if you have been reading books on your devices, switch over to reading books instead of e-reading. Use your smart phone smartly- add the screen limit time which can show you the amount of time you have been spending on your device. This way you will be able to keep a tab on the amount of time spent and be able to limit it.

Better sleeping habits, better hygiene, more dietary care, reduction in stress, more exercise and quitting smoking will help in the detox and effectively and affect your overall health.



Authored by Dr. Jamuna Pai.

Dr. Pai is credited to have pioneered and introduced various skin treatments and techniques thus giving her the title of being the ‘Pioneer of Cosmetology in India’ by many. Recognised and awarded on multiple medical and consumer platforms, Dr Pai is a world renowned cosmetic physician.

