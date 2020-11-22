Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra shares exclusive Ayurvedic skincare tips to get healthy skin

Ayurveda aims to heal all health issues naturally and organically by using natural ingredients as medicines. Its application to heal skin problems is highly effective. So, here are some ayurvedic skincare tips to maintain problem-free skin.

Dark circles, early ageing signs like lines and wrinkles, acne, dryness, itching, rashes etc. are some of the skincare problems that we face today. And we tend to use different skincare products available in the market to combat the issues. They mostly have lots of chemicals which might have adverse effects on our skin. So, skin problems should always be healed more naturally and organically. And that’s why Ayurveda is the perfect option.

The ancient science of healing - Ayurveda mastered the art of natural beauty 5000 years ago. Ayurveda's mantra for healthy skin is to heal from within and not just external remedies.

Here are some Ayurveda skincare tips for a modern lifestyle given by Ayurveda doctor Varalakshmi Yanamandra:

Beauty comes from within

Healthy skin is a reflection of good digestive strength or proper functioning of your gut. Jatargani/digestive fire is vital in maintaining your health. So, here’s how you can enhance your digestive system.

Tips to boost your Digestive Fire/Jatragni

1.Ayurveda recommends drinking warm water with a teaspoon of ghee or lemon juice on an empty stomach to boost metabolism. An ayurvedic seasonal cleanse can remove ama (digestive toxins) out of your body.

2.Avoid cold drinks during meals and sip warm water throughout the day.

Know your body

Understanding your dosha/mind-body type is the next step in improving your skin health. The three doshas/energies are called Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. These doshas are the functional units that determine the physical characteristics and emotional and mental tendencies of every human being. In general, your skin type is dependent upon your mind-body type:

Vata

Vata skin is usually dry, rough, and prone to ageing signs like lines and wrinkles. It needs nourishing and protection- use neroli oil or geranium for regular massage. Mix kaolin clay or rose clay with rose water as a face pack for protection.

Pitta

Pitta skin is oily, warm, and sensitive, and prone to inflammation, acne, rosacea, and heat rashes. It needs cooling and soothing, so use aloe vera gel for that. Mix sandalwood powder with rose water as a face pack for soothing.

Kapha

Kapha skin is oily, cold, and prone to cystic acne and clogged pores. Regular exfoliation and cleansing are needed for it. Use a mix of sea salt with honey for exfoliation and face steaming for unclogging pores.

Snooze off on time

It might be super fun to stay up late at night to watch different shows. But it’s the primary reason for dark circles and ageing signs. Studies show that optimal sleep is essential for healthy skin. Try to avoid screens at least 1 hour before bed and aim for 6-8 hours of sleep per day. A bedtime routine involving breathing practices like humming bee pranayama and gentle feet massage with warm Brahmi oil can induce sleep.

