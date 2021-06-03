Dress up your tresses with hair clips like celebs

Add a little element of chic and bling to your hairdo with barrettes and let them steal everyone’s heart.

The 90’s hair clips are having a major moment now thanks to runways and celebrities for taking us back in time. From claw clips to snap clips, they’re all welcomed back on a positive note and are here to make an entry into your closet. How do you create a style statement, you ask? Simply put, to ensure you’re dressed from head-to-toe. Hairpins are a great way to add elements of prettiness from casual to party outfits.

We’ve picked a few note-worthy references from Instagram that will prove these hair clips are a celeb favourite and you can don them too in myriad patterns and hues.

When in the mood to twin with your OOTD, do it with tic-tacs. Dua Lipa, a popular singer does it always like a true fashionista. One scroll through her Insta feed will show you that hair clips are a hit accessory in her style stories.

Leaving no room for tendrils to play peek-a-boo, the Aashiqui 2 actress, opted for an infinity designed clip that was decked with pearls.

If you’ve given your snap clips a backseat, get them back under the limelight and wear it like the American singer, Ariana Grande. She sealed her tendrils with hair clips and tied her hair into a high ponytail. Glitter studs and snap clips are always better together and here’s the proof you need to get your party-ready look on.

For the love of neon, the Khaali Peeli starlet pinned her hair to one side with metal bobby pins. What a cute way to elevate sleek hair look!

Do you have way too many evil eye pendants and bracelets? Give them a break for a wee while and pick a double-lined gold pin designed with an evil eye symbol just like the American supermodel, Gigi Hadid. The studded element adds to the glam quotient.

