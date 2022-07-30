7 Best drugstore eyeliners for acing your eye-makeup look like a pro

A drugstore, also known as a pharmacy is the go-to store to pick impeccable makeup products at affordable prices. Right from drugstore eyeliners to drugstore lipsticks, you can locate all sorts of cult products and add them to your kitty. How do drugstore makeup products stand out from the rest? Well, the only difference you can pen down between high-end makeup products and drugstore makeup products is the PRICE. The price is low but the quality served is the same. If you call yourself a beauty enthusiast then, head to Amazon and pick the best eyeliners for acing your eye-makeup look like a pro.

Best drugstore eyeliners

Here are the best drugstore eyeliners that will help you in saving a ton.

1. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner

This NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner is long-lasting, water resistant, and a vegan makeup product that you cannot ignore. You can create a perfect cat eye look with this matte brown finish drugstore eyeliner. It has a precise tip that is extremely flexible and easily glides on your eyelids. Complete your look with this eyeliner and let the twinkle in your shine out loud.

Price: $ 8.99

Buy Now

2. Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eyeliner

This Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eyeliner lasts up to 24 hours. The rich and intense black color of this gel eyeliner will help you ace all styles of applying eyeliner. It also comes with a professional brush for complete control over the lines that you draw on your eyelids.

Price: $ 5

Buy Now

3. Skinny Liquid Eyeliner by Revlon

This Skinny Liquid Eyeliner by Revlon lends you an intense color payoff. It is smooth, smudge-proof, and ophthalmologist-tested drugstore eyeliner. It lasts up to 10 hours. What’s interesting? This eyeliner comes with an ultra-fine tip that holds a sufficient amount of eyeliner and helps you draw fine and precise liners in a single stroke. This eyeliner also comes in 4 high pigment shades.

Price: $ 6.47

Buy Now

4. Physicians Formula Eye Booster 2-in-1 Lash Boosting Eyeliner

This Physicians Formula Eye Booster 2-in-1 Lash Boosting Eyeliner also plays a role of a serum. This eyeliner defines your eyes and allows you to create classic eye makeup looks. The jet black color of the liner enhances the look of your lashes by nourishing and moisturizing them. Have you heard of any such eyeliner?

Price: $ 17.02

Buy Now

5. e.l.f. Essential Waterproof Eyeliner Pen

This e.l.f. Essential Waterproof Eyeliner Pen is a smudge-free eyeliner. It lasts long and holds a water-resistant feature. The applicator of this eyeliner pen is innovative and thus helps you to have complete control over it. From thin lines to thick strokes of eyeliner, you can draw them all with ease. Thanks to this eyeliner pen.

Price: $ 13.44

Buy Now

6. Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner

This Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner serves you with a satin finish. It holds a waterproof formula and a flexible tip that won't skip. The eyeliner’s hexagonal structure gives you a good grip that won't slip off your hands while drawing strokes on your eyelids. With this eyeliner, you can definitely explore multiple eyeliner styles.

Price: $ 7.98

Buy Now

7. Lakme Insta Deep Intense Black Eye Liner

This Lakme Insta Deep Intense Black Eye Liner is a water-resistance pitch black eyeliner. It is exfoliating and serves you with a smooth finish. It has a glossy finish that will make your eye makeup shine. The lightweight formula of this black eyeliner is capable enough to give your eyes the perfect definition that it deserves.

Price: $ 7

Buy Now

Why burn a hole in your pocket when these drugstore eyeliners deliver everything that a high-end and branded eyeliner claims? No matter if you possess a small beauty budget, these drugstore products will never let you skimp on your makeup essentials. Go add that drama to your eyes and wing it like a pro.

