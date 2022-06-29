7 Best drugstore moisturizers that are perfect for all skin types

Drugstore moisturizer is kind of a loose term these days, but the point is, that these formulas offer affordable, effective hydration. Moisturizers are a must just like how sunscreens are important for your skin. Here we bring to you the 7 best drugstore moisturizers that’ll help you beat the summer heat and quench your skin’s thirst. Whether you're looking to target a specific skin concern like dry skin or oily skin, or just need a new go-to favorite, we've rounded up the best drugstore moisturizers for every need.

Here are the 7 best drugstore moisturizers:

Scroll on below to find the best moisturizer for your face that instantly plumps your complexion and provides all-day moisture.

1. Aqua Concentrate Facial Moisturizer

This drugstore moisturizer is infused with niacinamide and acts as a brightening factor by evening the skin tone and reducing hyperpigmentation of blemishes. Its best for acne-prone skin as it has healing properties- anti-irritant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial properties.

Price: $ 32.40

2. Oil-Free Face Moisturizer

This essential moisturizer is an outdoor-ready pick with broad-spectrum SPF15 daily protection for your face, neck and scalp. This quick-absorbing facial moisturizer contains SPF 15 for face, neck and scalp protection. It's best for oily skin type people who need a matte look on their skin.

Price: $ 31

3. Cetaphil for Combination Skin

This hydrating lotion absorbs quickly to lock in moisture and lasts 24 hours to keep your skin soft and hydrated throughout the day. This substance helps your skin cells and connective tissues retain water for immediate and intense hydration.

Price: $ 11.87

4. EltaMD AM Therapy Face Moisturizer

This is an amazing moisturizer that feels lightweight and gives your skin a soft feel. While it smoothes skin texture and evens skin colour and tone, it also stimulates the skin’s natural water system to moisturize without oil or heavy emollients.

Price: $ 39

5. Perricone MD Vitamin C

An oil-free moisturizer that visibly brightens, tightens and reduces the appearance of dark spots. This face moisturizer with SPF also protects against environmental aggressors. Ideal for all skin types, our patented Vitamin C Ester provides supercharged brightening and smoothing benefits with less irritation than traditional vitamin C.

Price: $ 56.25

6. EltaMD Moisturizer for Sensitive & Dry Skin

This melting moisturizer is safe for extremely sensitive skin. It is free of fragrance, parabens and preservatives. This waterless, sensitivity-free moisturizer is well tolerated on extremely sensitive skin resulting from cosmetic and medical treatments, including radiation and tretinoin regimens. EltaMD Moisturizer also works well on minor to severe burns, including sunburn.

Price: $ 14.50

7. Blue Defense Daily Facial Moisturizer

This formulation will calm breakouts and promote healing to leave skin smooth and clear. Use this daily to defend your skin from excess pigmentation, redness, and inflammation to slow down the appearance of ageing and promote the production of collagen.

Price: $ 27.50

Moisturizing your skin daily is a must. It heals your skin from dehydration. We believe these drugstore moisturizers that will help you grow. Soft and supple skin is a dream for many and we hope these drugstore moisturizers will help you achieve it. So which of these 7 moisturizers are you gonna add to your skincare routine?

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

