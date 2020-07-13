Dry and flaky skin: 5 Unexpected hacks to get through seasonal dry skin seamlessly

Itchy legs and flaky hands are common when there is little to no humidity. Here are some tips on how to get rid of the dry skin once and for all.

Parched hands and itchy legs can be extremely painful in winter months or at times when there is no humidity in the air. Callouses, rough patches of eczema, scaly skin and more are extremely irritating and tend to even be painful and leave the skin chapped and dehydrated. Here are some tips that have come in handy that provide relief to dry skin.

Skip on soap

The hands and legs, in particular, tend to get dryer and itchier than the rest of the body because of less oil produced in those areas. Areas like the face, underarms and feet produce comparatively more oil, so it is best to only apply soap to those areas and skip applying it on the arms and legs. The runoff your shampoo is enough to combat the dirt in these areas.

It is also best to avoid heavily fragranced soaps that tend to further irritate the skin.

Hand cream

One of the most basic tips is to keep your hands hydrated especially now when constantly washing hands has become part of life. It is best to use hand cream on damp skin to keep it hydrated and moisturised.

Non-foaming cleaners

Sometimes, dry skin appears in the middle of summer. At times like this, it is best to use a non-foaming cleanser that will help in retaining the moisture in the skin. Foaming cleaners are known to be more dehydrating and cause a loss in essential body moisture leading to dry skin.

Pat don't rub

Once you have washed your face, it is best to pat your skin with a cotton cloth rather than rub it. Immediately apply moisturiser to help the skin regain its lost hydration.

Salt content

Extremely salty foods are known to suck moisture out of the skin leaving it dry. If you are used to foods with high salt content, add leafy greens, tomatoes, celery, hydrating fruits to your diet to strike a balance and ensure your skin isn't sucked off its water content.

