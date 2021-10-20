Dry Brushing and its benefits: 5 Reasons to include it in your skincare

We have seen models and actresses with glowing radiant skin. But how do you think they get it? What is their secret? Well, just proper exfoliation. Only exfoliating your face won't work. If you are eager to unlock beaming skin, dry brushing is the key. A century-old practice that has been passed on by generations of women is a celebrity favourite surely but we are going to tell you about why this should be practised by you too.

Dry brushing is an Ayurvedic medicine that helps in healing and nourishing our skin. The rough bristles of the brush are gently rubbed against the skin that can lower your stress as well as exfoliate your body. As we ought to take of our skin, we might stress its detoxification both internally and externally. So we have listed down the facts on why dry brushing is important for our overall health.

Reduces cellulite

Women are mostly affected by cellulite, a skin condition that causes dimples on either thighs or hips. But it is seen that dry brushing can reduce the piled up adipose tissues in the skin by regularly massaging them.

Improves blood circulation

Dry brushing not only improves blood circulation but also helps our body in getting rid of the everyday toxins and accumulated dead cells.

Opens up pores

This technique can open out clogged pores that have been blocked due to many environmental and external factors. While a shower cannot unclog our pores, brushing leads to opening up the blockages that cause better absorption of minerals and nutrients our body needs.

Anti-Ageing

Dry brushing regularly can tighten your skin and also make your skin soft, smooth and glowing. But it also has the ability to reverse your ageing too.

Relaxing

Dry brushing has also been seen as a holistic form of therapy. This takes away all your stress and makes you feel relieved. Research has also shown that it can promote happiness giving off a sense of joy and satisfaction.

