Dry Brushing: Exfoliate your way to healthy skin with a scrubbing wand that screams magic

Just the way brushing your hair dry helps you dish out an immaculate look, dry brushing your skin can help clean the mess your skin had to put up with. So many beauty tools out there for your skin like gua sha, jade rollers, ice globes, and more, 'dry brushes' have always been around but we used them for everything possible and barely on our skin mostly unaware of its benefits. So why brush your skin dry when a simple exfoliation exists?

Exfoliation scrubs take the task of drawing toxins out of your skin. It gives a deep cleanse but you cannot sleep on what's essential for your skin like blood circulation and stimulation of lymphatic drainage. These can be experienced via dry brushing. It also offers an instant result like baby soft skin. Let's look for more benefits? Once you gently run the brush dry on your skin pointing towards the direction of your heart, this can create a tinge of redness. This indicates that the blood flow is well circulated. Too much grime inside your skin can lead to clogged pores, set this free with dry brushing that can show you how to get rid of excess sebum and dry skin. This also aids in keeping a tab on cellulite and reducing ingrown hair.

How to dry brush right? Keep your skin and brush dry with a soft-bristle brush. Do this before you take shower. Begin with soles of both your feet and then travel up in circular motions. Do not assert extra pressure for this can create tiny tears and damages alike on your skin. The art of dry brushing is all about refraining from using lotions or oils, but if need be, you can swipe on little oil as this can provide extra protection for your skin. Do not do this more than twice a week for it can strip away all the moisture held by your skin.

Have you tried dry brushing, yet? Share your experience with us in the comments below.

