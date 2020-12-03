Dry, Normal, Oily, Sensitive: How to get a glowing skin based on its type? Explained by expert

Different skin types require care and different products. So, cosmetic dermatologist Dr Chytra Anand gives a complete guide to have a healthy skin based on the type.

Skin is the most sensitive part of our body. So, it definitely needs extra care, pamper and the right products to keep healthy and glowing. But not all skin types require the same caring method and products. They all are different based on our skin type- oily, normal, dry and sensitive.

Your skin type never stays the same throughout your life. All skin types tend to get more dryer towards the winter season. As we age, if you have normal skin, it becomes drier, oily skin becomes more oilier or normal and dry skin gets even more dehydrated or dry and sensitive. So, Dr Chytra Anand, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Kosmoderma Clinics, shares skincare tips for healthy and glowing skin based on your skin type.

Skincare tips for glowing skin as per the type:

Normal Skin:

It is the rarest of all skin types. If you have normal skin then you are really blessed but you should take care of it a lot.

Cleanser: Use a pH balanced or a soap-free cleanser which is gentle. The cleanser can be forming or gel-based or cream-based.

Moisturiser: A moisturiser is going to be your best friend for normal skin. During the summer use a lighter moisturiser and in winter use a heavier moisturiser. Look for active ingredients in your moisturiser like Ceramide, Vitamin Pro B 5, Hyaluronic acid, Vit E, Cocoa butter, etc.

Sunscreen: Use sunscreen daily to keep the skin type protected. SPF of 30 and above are suitable.

Exfoliation: Exfoliate the skin once every week using enzyme exfoliant or Alpha hydroxy acid-based exfoliants like glycolic acid and lactic acid. Do not use beaded scrub as this will damage the skin leading to hyperpigmentation.

Pro Tip: Remember, as you age, this type tends to get drier so you will require moisturiser as your main routine element for this skin type. Post 25 years of age, you can add a Hyaluronic acid and sodium Hyaluronate based serum to your skincare routine to boost the moisturisation and hydration.

Oily Skin:

In teenagers, oily skin can play havoc on their social life by popping up acne or pimples. But as we age this is by far the most forgiving of all skin types.

Cleanser: For oily skin, the cleanser should have oil control anti-inflammatory ingredients like Neem, Tea tree, Salicylic acid.

Toner: Oily skin requires toner daily. The toner is to help control the oil secretion through the day. Ideally, use a non-alcohol-based toner containing either Salicylic acid or Tea Tree oil or Neem extract with Niacinamide and Vitamin C. These are anti-inflammatory agents which help keep the oily skin calm and reduce acne breakouts.

Moisturiser: Even though the skin is oily, it still requires hydration for the water content. It does not require oil, so use a lightweight moisturiser that contains Hyaluronic acid or Sodium hyaluronate daily to keep the skin protected and replenish the hydration.

Sunscreen: Daily sunscreen is essential and critical for oily skin to prevent post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation from the acne or breakouts. Use SPF 30 minimum daily in a gel formulation that is specifically non-comedogenic and non-greasy.

Exfoliation: Exfoliate the skin at least 2 times a week. Use Alpha or beta hydroxy acid-based exfoliant using glycolic acid or salicylic acid.

Pro Tip: Oily skin is the most prone to open pores, add on retinol at least 3 times a week to reduce the appearance of open pores. If you have breakouts, use the retinol cream daily along with your moisturiser.

Dry Skin:

Dry skin is typically a mature skin type. Dry skin is the least protected from environmental damages as the natural skin barrier is damaged. This leads to sensitivity in this skin type. If you have dry skin, you must always keep moisturising every 3 to 4 hours to boost your skin barrier function.

Cleanser: Use a soap-free pH balanced, gentle milky or creamy cleanser on your skin. If you have to remove makeup, use makeup remover so that you don't have to scrub or rub the skin too hard.

Moisturiser: This is your best friend. No matter how tired you are, you cannot forgo the moisturising routine. Use heavier moisturisers at night with oatmeal extracts, shea butter, cocoa butter, avocado extracts, wheat germ oil, etc. In this skin type, you can directly apply oil on to the skin without clogging your pores.

Sunscreen: Sunscreen is another critical step in your skincare routine. Use a cream-based sunscreen with SPF of 30 minimum daily after your moisturiser. As your skin is dry, you are more prone to hyperpigmentation due to sun damage. Try adding in a Vitamin C serum before your sunscreen or get a sunscreen with a built-in vitamin C.

Exfoliation: Exfoliate the skin once to twice a week. Use enzyme based exfoliant like papaya enzyme or pineapple enzymes or pumpkin enzymes or lactic acid and gluconolactone based Alpha-hydroxy exfoliants. Pro Tip: This skin type requires attention to try and get it back to normal skin type. Without care, the skin will get sensitive and hyperpigmented overtime. Oral antioxidant supplements like fish oil capsules, evening Primrose capsules are commonly recommended for 3 to 6 months. Sensitive Skin: Sensitive skin is not a skin type; it is the state of sensitisation of any of the skin types. Commonly, this is due to dehydration of the skin where the water content of the skin is reduced, and the barrier function of the skin is broken. For the barrier function of the skin to be intact, a balance between the water and the oil content of the skin is required. Cleanser: Use a gentle milky face wash without any fragrance or additives. SLS or Sodium Laureth sulfate-free is ideal. Moisturiser: Use a barrier repair cream for a moisturiser with Ceramide, Vitamin Pro B 5 and Sodium hyaluronate. Apply frequently. Sunscreen: Use a sunscreen with a daily SPF 30 minimum. Reapply every 3 hrs. Exfoliation: Exfoliate gently with Gluconolactone exfoliants only, once a week. Pro Tip: When skin is sensitive, avoid any procedures or irritants. Stay conservative till the skin is repaired. Sensitive skin is a cry for help from your skin. Do see your skin doctor. Also Read: Face Yoga: Here’s how you can tighten your skin with facial massage and bring back the lost glow

