Dry Scalp Remedies: THESE home ingredients will help you get rid of itchy scalp

Dry scalp often causes itching and becomes irritating after a while. And this happens especially during the winters. Read below to find out how you can take care of your dry scalp with these home remedies.

Winter is almost here and with winter comes several issues. Cold, cough, flu and fever are common, but apart from this our skin and hair also tend to suffer a lot. Especially, when it comes to hair, winter invites dry scalp. That constant feeling of itching your scalp gets aggravated because of the dry scalp. Dry scalp occurs when the oil glands in the scalp are unable to produce the required amount of natural oil in your skin. Usage of harsh shampoos, excess use of styling products, unhealthy habits, fungal infection and weather conditions can cause dry scalp.

If you are suffering from dry scalp and are finding it difficult to deal with it, then don't worry we've got you covered. Read below to find out how these remedies can help you maintain the oil and shine of your hair. Here are some home remedies for dry scalp.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is an astringent and helps to clean the scalp and eliminates harmful microbes and balances the skin’s pH levels. In a bowl, take 3Tbsp of apple cider and one cotton ball. With the help of a cotton ball, apply the vinegar on your scalp. Leave the vinegar on for 10 minutes, then rinse it off with cool water. If you have dry skin, avoid using it directly. Make sure to mix apple cider with an equal amount of water before applying it.

Lemon juice:

Just like apple cider, lemon juice also works as an astringent and controls the scalp’s pH levels. It also helps to get rid of dandruff-related fungal infection. All you need is half a lemon. After you release the lemon juice on the scalp, gently scrub the lemon piece on your scalp by taking out thin sections. Let it sit for 5 minutes. Post that, rinse and condition your hair as usual.

Listerine:

Listerine is an antiseptic and antimicrobial agent. And it helps in reducing the itching sensation on your scalp. In a bowl, mix 1/2 cup each of Listerine and water. Wash your hair clean and towel dry it. Apply the mixture onto your scalp. Massage your scalp for 5 minutes and let the mixture sit for 5 more minutes. Rinse your hair thoroughly with clean water.

Mayonnaise:

Mayonnaise has fats that condition the scalp. All the dryness can be effectively treated with this remedy. All you need is a 1/2 cup of mayonnaise. Gently apply mayonnaise on your scalp and cover your head with a shower cap for 20 minutes. Rinse your hair with warm water to remove the mayonnaise.

Baking soda:

Baking soda restores the pH balance of your scalp. It's a good exfoliant and will cause healthy natural oil production and improve hair growth. In a bowl, make a paste of 4TBSP of baking soda and rose water. Apply on the scalp and gently massage for 2-3 minutes. Then, rinse with cool water.

